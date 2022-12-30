For almost all gamers, it’s the most anticipated game of 2023 (as evidenced by its awards at The Game Awards and Japan’s Famitsu rankings. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the biggest release of the coming year One, the sequel to Breath of the Wild will not just be a game, but will also be accompanied by a special edition OLED model of the Nintendo Switch console.

This was discovered by a Resetera user via leaked images on the Chinese forum Tieba (which has leaked other Nintendo models and titles in the past), showing what the console packaging will look like and the hardware itself. This new OLED model has details on the chassis of the console and on the base of those weird straight symbols that the Joy-Con and Link’s arms also have in this new adventure, which seems to be at the heart of the new feature in the adventure. Check them out below, then double-tap them to view them in full resolution.

Although just over five months away from the game’s May 12 release date, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hasn’t revealed any details about its plot or what new mechanics and powers Link will have, but if already With Switch models complete and in retailer hands, expect Nintendo to reveal more details soon. In the meantime, you can check out the game’s latest trailer below.