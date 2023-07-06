Final Fantasy XVI Update 1.03 Introduces Motion Blur Fix for PlayStation 5 Players

In an exciting update, the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account unveiled new information today regarding the highly anticipated game. The latest update, version 1.03, includes one of the most sought-after fixes for PlayStation 5 exclusive players – the ability to adjust motion blur.

Prior to this update, players were unable to modify or suppress the motion blur effect, resulting in discomfort and even cases of motion sickness for some individuals. However, it seems that these concerns have been addressed, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in Clive Rosefield’s captivating tales without any physical ailments.

The release notes for Final Fantasy XVI update 1.03 outline several additions and improvements to further enhance the gaming experience. Among these is the inclusion of a new option in the System tab of the main menu: “Motion Blur Strength.” Players can now adjust the intensity of the motion blur effect when their character or camera is in motion. By default, the value is set to a maximum of 5, but it can be lowered to reduce the intensity or set to 0 to disable the effect entirely.

Additionally, the update introduces the option to turn off the camera’s automatic follow feature when the player moves or attacks. This allows for greater control and customization of the gameplay experience. Furthermore, the maximum settings for Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) have been increased from 10 to 20, providing players with even more precise control over their in-game perspective.

To accommodate different playstyles, three new controller layouts, types D, E, and F, have been added to Final Fantasy XVI with update 1.03. This gives players the flexibility to choose a configuration that best suits their preferences and comfort.

The update also addresses various stability issues in some menus and corrects text-related problems. These adjustments ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience for all players. Finally, the release notes encourage players to share their in-game moments by including the hashtag #FF16 when posting screenshots or video clips on social media platforms like Twitter or YouTube.

Fans can stay up to date with the latest news and announcements from the Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account. With the introduction of the motion blur fix in update 1.03, players can now fully immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Final Fantasy XVI without any concerns of discomfort or motion sickness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

