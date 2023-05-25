Changan Kaiyuan A07 will be released in July!2 kinds of power supply, mainly 200,000 yuan_New Car-Online Auto Market

Changan Kaiyuan A07 will be released in July!For 2 kinds of power, the main target is 200,000 yuan

2023-05-25 14:33

Zhidian Travel understands that ChangancarThe new Qiyuan series will hold a brand launch event in July, and the first new car A07 (internal code C236) will be released. Kaiyuan A07 adopts a new design language, and its size is larger than that of the deep blue SL03. It also provides two types of power, extended range and pure electric power. The maximum cruising range of CLTC working condition is 710km, and it focuses on the 200,000 yuan joint venture mainstream car market (the specifics are subject to the official announcement).

Changan Qiyuan A07’s front penetrating light strip is very similar to Xiaopeng P7i. The chrome-plated trim is integrated under the air intakes on both sides and runs through to the rear bumper at the rear of the car. The side of the car is equipped with hidden door handles and frameless doors. Equipped with 18/19-inch wheels of two specifications. The car is equipped with comfortable configurations such as aromatherapy seats and massage seats.

Referring to Deep Blue SL03, Kaiyuan A07 Pure Electric is expected to only launch a single-motor version with a maximum power of 190kW and a peak torque of 320N m. The new car is equipped with ternary lithium battery packs with a capacity of 58.1kWh and 79.97kWh, corresponding to a mileage of 515km and 710km, and the latter is slightly better than the SL03.