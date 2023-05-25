La Liga roundup: Real Madrid beat Vallecano Lightning 2:1

Original title: La Liga synthesis: Real Madrid beat Vallecano Lightning 2:1

The 36th round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League will continue on the 24th. Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano Lightning 2:1 at home, soothing Vinicius, who has been at the center of the storm due to racism incidents at the stadium, with a victory.

Real Madrid sits at the Bernabeu this round to face the same city team Vallecano. Vinicius was absent due to injury, but Real Madrid players all wore the No. 20 jersey to show their support when they came on the field. In the game, Benzema and Rodrigo each scored a goal to help the “Los Blancos” win; for Vallecano, De Thomas scored a goal. After this round, Real Madrid surpassed Atletico Madrid with 74 points and regained the second place in the standings.

In the first half, Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Benzema broke into the penalty area after kicking the wall with Valverde in the frontcourt, passed the opponent’s goalkeeper and shot from a small angle, rewriting the score to 1:0.

Vallecano pulled one back in the 84th minute, De Thomas received a cross from Chavarria, and a low shot from the left side of the penalty area broke the net. But only 5 minutes later, Real Madrid overtook the score again. Rodrigo dribbled the ball to the top of the arc of the penalty area and shot the bottom right corner of the goal successfully.

In the other games of the day, the Spaniard, who was in the relegation zone, drew 3:3 at home with Atletico Madrid and is currently ranked 19th in La Liga with 35 points. The relegation situation is not optimistic; Getafe defeated Real Betis 1:0 away , rose to 16th place in the standings with 38 points, but still not out of danger of relegation; Cadiz lost 0:2 away to Villarreal and fell to 17th place with 38 points; Sevilla In the away game, they drew 1:1 with Elche, which has been relegated.