I know I’m not the only one who thinks that even with its unique lore and art, the first steps into the original Blasphemous feel a bit rough, especially if you’re playing on the Nintendo Switch at launch. Fast forward to an incredibly successful run, selling over 2 million copies, and Blasphemous II is now on the way, ready for a late Q3 2023 release. Gamereactor had the pleasure of attending the game’s first-ever hands-on event yesterday in Seville, at the conveniently chosen Palazzo de Pilatos, where the entire development team was present, and I’m happy to report that defining my early Gone is the stiffness in a game.

Not only that, but it feels like it’s going to be a much more fluid and varied Metroid experience, with more possibilities for the player from the get-go, and you almost instinctively traversing the typical labyrinth in a more natural way 2D square map.

The main change this time around is so important that it actually shapes a huge part of the experience: right from the start, you spend the first third or so of the game choosing your weapon of choice. Not only does this define your fighting style; it also means you won’t be able to explore different areas with levers and switches in and out.

In my case, I skipped the first few faster, more popular options and went straight to the longer range, very slow, more powerful Veredicto mace. The game forces me to take full advantage of it on the next screen, the first time I meet the boss, the intent is clear: if you don’t remember, it’s like a good Castlevania or Soulslike game, you have to count every move, every Dodge so you don’t die miserably in every medium to hard encounter. This slightly larger enemy was one of three that repeatedly killed me during my training, but I have to say I got triggered in a nice, “come back to me, you fool” kind of way, while the Not depressed. In other words, it will be a challenging but rewarding game.

My weapon of choice is pretty crude, but damn it feels good. I could run away from enemies or hit them while jumping, which also allowed me to collect some secret “baby angels” that were hidden around the level. Plus, I was able to walk my own path, unlike the ones I could peek at other reporters’ screens.

This path leads me to the City of the Blessed Name, as well as four other realms, which illustrate various scenarios given our limited time. The same goes for all the systems coming into the journey, including collectibles, new abilities, magic-filled attacks, executions (yes, they’re back, and one of them is pretty brutal), Bile Flasks, prayers, chants, Penitent upgrades, and more. It actually felt a bit overwhelming, but that didn’t worry me too much, as the game itself maintained a very engaging pace, and it seemed to me that the more I needed them the more I got used to them.

The first ability was used to climb specially marked walls (think Metroid Dread style), allowing me to retrace parts of the way and then reach new areas. One of the passive skills was granted to me by a very interesting character, a sculptor who pays homage to a local historical figure (Renaissance engraver Martinez Montagnes) in the shape of an altarpiece I carry on my back .

In that sense, the sequel seems to once again make fascinating use of religious references and mythology, combined with its own fictional writing and the more obvious “Semana Santa” inspiration. Along the way, I of course met a few friendly or just opportunistic characters and learned a bit about the game’s lore, which seemed both mysterious and deep and dark. Some sequences, locations, and enemies are downright creepy, even downright disturbing, which adds to the tension, just like the first game.

Even though its text is intentionally vague (for example, love the nice touch of famous poet Miguel Hernandez’s lines welcoming you into the game, but I don’t know what they actually mean), you as The Penitent One’s The mission is very “clear”: you must prevent the birth of the New Son, and in order to do this you must deal with several Confraternities, reveal the regret of the statue that guards the city, and find the three Guardians. Take a walk in the park.

So, now we get to the point, father, I have to admit my guilt: I didn’t quite finish the first Blasphemous because I ended up feeling clumsy and a little hopeless, as much as I loved the presentation and the story. This time around, however, I was captivated by the snappier gameplay first, which made me want to learn more about the world, the lore, and the beautiful, twisted primitive art that awaits us in a few months, and some Creepy music. That’s how you introduce sequels, and with Silksong MIA (but of course no idea how Blasphemous II will hold and unfold itself in the long run), this is the Metroid I’m most looking forward to in 2023. Amen.