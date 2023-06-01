Home » Changes in travel habits: the rise of getaways and the impact on the economy
Changes in travel habits: the rise of getaways and the impact on the economy

This long weekend that passed generated a great movement of tourists throughout the country, mainly promoted by stage 4 of PreViaje. According to the report of the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME), the economic impact was $47,433 million.

In this context, we communicate with Leandro Peres Lereaan expert in tourism, who spoke about everything that the long weekend left in the country.

“Before, people traveled for a month or 3 weeks on vacation and today it is more common to make several trips a year,” explained Peres Lerea: “This is a change in behavior that has accelerated with the pandemic.”

“If an employee asked for three days of vacation, with the weekend that happened he could have had 9 days off,” said the interviewee. “In many destinations, hotels are developing schemes and infrastructure for digital nomads”, he added.

Along the same lines, Peres Lerea said that the most sought after tourist destinations are Buenos Aires, Salta, Iguazú Falls, Córdoba and Bariloche. “Each tourist spent around 100 thousand pesos during this weekend”he added.

“There are many destinations that are beginning to be more attractive to tourists,” explained the interviewee. “Some destinations were close to 70% occupancy in real terms”, he concluded.

