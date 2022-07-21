China News Service, Changchun, July 21 (Reporter Lv Shengnan) On the 21st, the award ceremony of Changying Group’s “Signed Screenwriter” and “Special Director” was held in Changchun. “Wolf Warrior” screenwriter Liu Yi and “Get Out!” 18 film and television literary creators including Yuan Yuan, the screenwriter of “Tumor Jun”, joined Changying.

Changchun Film Studio (“Changchun” for short) is the first film studio in New China and is known as “the cradle of new Chinese films”. For decades, Changying has made more than 1,000 feature films successively, sending a large number of outstanding talents to the Chinese film industry.

The reporter learned that the “signed screenwriters” and “special directors” awarded by Changying Group are Hao Tianxiao, Hu Ying, Liu Yi, Tian Bo, Yuan Yuan, Zhao Qi, etc. Among them, Liu Yi is the screenwriter of the two films “Wolf Warriors” and “Wolf Warriors 2”, and Yuan Yuan’s representative work “Get Out!” Tumor Jun was nominated for the Huabiao Award for Outstanding Screenplay.

“The first step for a good work is to create a good script.” Changying Group Party Secretary and Chairman solemnly said that on the one hand, Changying Group strives to strengthen the cultivation of its own screenwriter talents, on the other hand, it plans to formulate “signed screenwriters” and The working mechanism of “special director” is to attract outstanding film talents with a lot of industry experience and creative practice, bringing fresh perspectives and whimsical ideas.

Zhuang Yan said that Changying will establish a normalized relationship with the “signed screenwriters”, reach a long-term and stable cooperative relationship, effectively enrich the creative team, expand the reserve of excellent scripts, and enrich the themes of Changying’s works.

In an interview with reporters on the same day, Liu Yi said that he would conduct in-depth research on how to better combine commercial genre films with theme films. “This is a problem that all current movies will face.” Liu Yi revealed that he is currently co-creating “Heroes and Children” with Changying, presenting this classic old movie of Changying to the audience in a new way. (Finish)

