Kojima’s daily work in “Death Stranding 2” is full of shooting schedule_Baker_Troy_Fanning

2023-05-26 16:26

Hideo Kojima is very keen to share the current work content of “Death Stranding 2” on his personal Twitter. Let’s take a look at the photos he shared today.

“Preparing for tomorrow’s photography.”

“Shooting.”

“Good morning.”

“Death Stranding 2” is consistent with Hideo Kojima’s previous works, and Hideo Kojima is responsible for the planning, script, director, and game design. At the same time, Kojima Studios announced that the cast includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shiori Kutsuna, and Troy Baker. Baker) and so on. The specific release date has not yet been announced, so stay tuned.

