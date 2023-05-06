Home » Charles III crowned king
Entertainment

Charles III crowned king

by admin
Charles III crowned king

By Özlem Evans, Susann Sachse and Eileen Primus

May 6th will go down in history. This Saturday King Charles III. (74) officially crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey – and with him his wife Camilla (75).

Over the next three days, millions of people will celebrate (with) Charles! Since the death of Queen Elizabeth († 96) in September, her eldest son has been the new British monarch.

A beautiful, albeit rainy, day. And not harmless. Snipers had been positioned on the Buckingham Palace roof since the early hours of the morning. The security operation “Operation Golden Orb” to protect the king, his family and the invited guests is one of the most spectacular in recent years.

Prince William swore allegiance to his father Photo: YUI MOK/AFP

And the king? Doesn’t let himself be disturbed by all the hustle and bustle about his person. Charles appeared relaxed, focused and in good spirits when he arrived at Buckingham Palace just after 10am on Saturday morning. Together with his wife Camilla, he was able to take a deep breath here.

Then at around 11.20 a.m. the royal state carriage Diamond Jubilee State Coach drove to Westminster Abbey, where Charles was crowned at 1.02 p.m.! The moment? Incredibly touching! When Charles gets the crown, he closes his eyes, keeps them closed for a few seconds.

Charles III crowned with grain

Camilla’s moment! Here she is crowned queen

Photo: Yui Mok/dpa

Next moving moment at 1:11 p.m.: William kneels in front of his father, swears his loyalty to him, kisses him on the cheek, touches his crown. And about five minutes later, Camilla is crowned Queen – Charles’ wife is very nervous and touched when the crown is placed on her head.

See also  Hong Kong media: Hong Kong actor Shi Tian died in September and played the "Dragon Four" in "The True Colors of Heroes 2"_Sina News

You may also like

Ukraine war in the blog | Wagner boss...

“The Masked Singer” 2023 at ProSieben: Formerly petrified,...

The Coronation of King Charles III. falls into...

Katy Perry haphazard at the coronation: If you...

Another chapter ends: talented author Philippe Sollers leaves...

Bonus: AudioKit brings DX7 power to your iOS...

Tiradentes Palace is 97 years old. Learn more...

Brava: the sand and natural stone of the...

how to set up a retreat to relax...

Salted caramel brigadeiro – super creamy and delicious

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy