Charles III crowned king

By Özlem Evans, Susann Sachse and Eileen Primus

May 6th will go down in history. This Saturday King Charles III. (74) officially crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey – and with him his wife Camilla (75).

Over the next three days, millions of people will celebrate (with) Charles! Since the death of Queen Elizabeth († 96) in September, her eldest son has been the new British monarch.

A beautiful, albeit rainy, day. And not harmless. Snipers had been positioned on the Buckingham Palace roof since the early hours of the morning. The security operation “Operation Golden Orb” to protect the king, his family and the invited guests is one of the most spectacular in recent years.

Prince William swore allegiance to his father Photo: YUI MOK/AFP



And the king? Doesn’t let himself be disturbed by all the hustle and bustle about his person. Charles appeared relaxed, focused and in good spirits when he arrived at Buckingham Palace just after 10am on Saturday morning. Together with his wife Camilla, he was able to take a deep breath here.

Then at around 11.20 a.m. the royal state carriage Diamond Jubilee State Coach drove to Westminster Abbey, where Charles was crowned at 1.02 p.m.! The moment? Incredibly touching! When Charles gets the crown, he closes his eyes, keeps them closed for a few seconds.

Camilla’s moment! Here she is crowned queen Photo: Yui Mok/dpa



Next moving moment at 1:11 p.m.: William kneels in front of his father, swears his loyalty to him, kisses him on the cheek, touches his crown. And about five minutes later, Camilla is crowned Queen – Charles’ wife is very nervous and touched when the crown is placed on her head.