Charlotte Caniggia declared for the death of the dismembered businessman: “What am I doing here”

Despite having been summoned for Monday, finally Charlotte Caniggia testified in the case for the crime of the dismembered businessman in Engineer Budge. The call to the media came after being mentioned by one of the defendants in the case, although she ruled out the existence of a close link con Fernando Perez Algaba.

In the preview, the model was approached by the press and made it clear that she had no relationship with the murdered businessman. “I don’t know him, I saw him twice in my life. I don’t know what the sh… I’m doing here, honestly. I have no relationship, I do not know why they are naming me in the case, ”she assured.

After giving the requested statement, the model was angry about the situation she had to go through in front of the Justice: “They are putting together a circus fart guys, the truth is that there are more important things. It seems ridiculous to me. He was a friend of my boyfriend, we haven’t seen him in years. It seems ridiculous to me that they quote me because I am a public person”.

It was the officer of the Buenos Aires City Police, involved in the case, who mentioned the young woman in his statement.

As he assured, he visited a very ostentatious office that Pérez Algaba had set up, where there were many computers with boys trading, and that, according to the murdered merchant himself, Charlotte Caniggia would have lent it to him.

The lawyer for the family of Pérez Algaba, Javier Ignacio Baños, stated: “The call to give a testimonial statement to Charlotte Caniggia, who was mentioned by the commissioner, cAs the owner or at least facilitator of an apartment for Fernando to carry out operations (not very transparent)where not only elements of interest could be obtained to discover the truth of what happened, but also the true motives that led to its authorship and possible participants who enjoy impunity.”





