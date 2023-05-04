Chat Pile & Nerver – Brothers in Christ

Brothers in Christbut also stylistically ideally matching Noise brothers in spirit: The high-flyers from Chat Pile do up for a joint split with close relatives Nerves from Kansas together.

The spotlight for this split will bring down the excitement that God’s Country (and at least a little bit too Tenkiller) caused in the past year, of course Chat Pile with. After the great deeds so far, the two new songs appear – the melodically exhausted one King with its (just because of Raygun Busch’s voice) absolutely charismatic symbiosis of noise rock, industrial and grunge hatchings as well as the throttling flirting with the schizoid feverish escalation Cutboth of which are nonchalantly casually catchy and obnoxious – yet a tiny bit underwhelming, though Chat Pile also do nothing wrong per se and the pinch of more accessible “Indie“-Attitude walking along two strong songs is also great. It’s now just an unfair wrestling with one’s own expectations, which the ugly catharsis of this exceptional band has to withstand.

The, in my personal opinion, probably less well-known combination of Evan Little (bass, vocals), Jake Melech (guitar) and Mat Shanahan (drums) as Nerves can at this meeting despite the of Chat Pile play the previously cast shadow in a more liberated manner – and uses this opportunity with a similar sound (which, however, is a bit more sludgy and is decidedly based on the heritage of Unsane feeds) almost at eye level: Kicks in the Sky bares his teeth raw and animalistic on his rhythm-based stoicism with a penchant for riffs, lets the bass roar and scans the heaviness, in order to surrender devotedly to a longingly pleading mania before (which is not entirely precise to the point) The Nerve hurriedly crushing even heroically angry rears up.

In sum is Brothers in Christ in any case, a great footnote for one band – and a thoroughly promising advertisement for the other.

Brothers in Christ by Chat Pile & Nerver

