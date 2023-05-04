Razer presents sunglasses for gamers

The hardware manufacturer Razer is expanding its range of curiosities. A novelty is a pair of sunglasses, which of course are primarily aimed at gamers. We summarize the most important information for you.

Bild: Razer (Screenshot)

Razer and RSF (Retrosuperfuture) have jointly announced a pair of sunglasses called the “Razersuperfuture”. The sunglasses will be available in stores from May 5, 2023 and will cost 249 euros. A soft case and a cleaning cloth are included. As is usual with Razer, the focus is once again on the gamer.

The manufacturer relies on a matt black design, with a small logo in the typical green emblazoned on the temples. The frame made of acetate should be light, but at the same time particularly robust. The wide edges of the sunglasses are striking. This makes the Razer superfuture look like a product from the 80s or like old 3D glasses that you know from the cinema.

“Razer is no stranger to the fashion scene. We’ve worked with renowned fashion and lifestyle brands and launched our own clothing lines,” said Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. “We’re excited to be working with Retrosuperfuture on our first pair of glasses to empower gamers from their gaming sessions to their day-to-day activities in our quest to empower every aspect of the gaming world.”

The built-in glasses protect your eyes from UVB/UVA light and also have an integrated blue light filter, which is said to be able to filter out blue light up to 420 nm. This makes the glasses perfect for long gaming sessions. However, the glasses do not offer prescription lenses.

What: Razer