“Check in!The second season of “Food Group” is on the air, and the food group “walks and eats” all the way to pursue Chinese history

Exclusively titled by Master Kong Juice Expert, and jointly produced by Dragon TV, Joy Media, and Chengdu Culture and Tourism, a large-scale outdoor gourmet fun variety show “Check in! The first episode of the second season of “Food Group” premiered on Dragon TV at 21:30 on the evening of July 30. The network’s chief broadcast platform Migu Video and video broadcast platform Mango TV also broadcast at the same time. Members of the food group, Ding Yuxi, Liu Yuxin, Yang Di, Li Zefeng, Wang Meng, and Zhai Xiaowen, checked into Chaoshan, Guangzhou, to trace the historical context of Chinese cuisine.

Ding Yuxi lies innocently, Li Zefeng is honest and goes online

When tasting the Zhou Dynasty’s unique set meal, Liu Yuxin, who is an era matcher, can designate a person at will to eat the re-engraved Zhou Dynasty food – ant egg sauce. After hearing Liu Yuxin’s question, “Are any of you hungry?”, the tacit understanding between the old members made Ding Yuxi instantly react and replied, “I’m so full.” Unexpectedly, “little clever” Liu Yuxin directly saw through the answer, “Whoever is full will eat.” After some thought, Ding Yuxi replied: “I am hungry and divided into time periods, low season and high season.” While everyone was laughing, Ding Yuxi quickly shifted the topic to Li Zefeng, and with the assistance of the gourmet replica officer, Li Zefeng, the sincere elder brother, said decisively that he could try it.

Wang Meng’s fishing relies on roaring to catch fish without missing a beat

Where there are tides, there are Chaoshan people, and where there are Chaoshan people, there must be yusheng. After tasting the special set meal of the Zhou Dynasty, the group of six juveniles in the food group began to “fish”. Ding Yuxi has quick eyes and quick hands, and he caught a big fish as soon as he entered the water, laying the foundation for subsequent victories. Wang Meng was not reluctant. In the later game sessions, he roared and fished.

Cute girl Liu Yuxin went online and Yang Di called her “white school” princess

In the next food check-in journey, the members of the food group came to the Wei, Jin, Southern and Northern Dynasties and Tang Dynasties respectively. Liu Yuxin, who had prepared a notebook and shouted “The program team definitely has a design”, lost her memory instantly after the food replica officer introduced the dishes, and was then complained by Yang Di, “You have learned for a long time, and you have learned for nothing, what a “white learning” Princess”. In this regard, Liu Yuxin smiled shyly, and locked up with the notebook in the later sessions.

Zhai Xiaowen digs a pit at the scene, Wang Meng’s popular science is beaten in the face

When introducing the dishes of the Tang Dynasty, in order for the team to get more dishes, Zhai Xiaowen dug a hole on the spot and asked, “What was the last word the teacher said just now?” And Wang Meng faced the question of “is this a green onion or a garlic sprout?” After tasting it, he decided to popularize science: “You can’t tell by the appearance, but you have to eat it.” .

Removing identity and feeling the connotation of the city

For thousands of years, Chaoshan, which enjoys the reputation of “Famous State of Linghai and Zoulu of Seaside”, has not only the calm and heavy farming culture, but also the tenacity and courage of the sea. After the end of the Tang Feng Night Tour in this issue, Zhai Xiaowen won the most number of times in the punch-in session of the three dynasties, and won the hipster cape specially customized by the program team. In addition, every member received a gift from Chaoshan with auspicious and good wishes – Chaoxiu. This gift with strong local characteristics will carry forward with a new mission.

Food culture is an important part of the long and splendid culture of the Chinese nation. The program uses the “small cuts” of Chinese cuisine to write a “big chapter” of Chinese culture, and shows the national characteristics and life philosophy of the Chinese nation in a heart-warming and down-to-earth way. It conveys the spirit and style behind the cuisine.

“Check in! This issue of “Food Group” unveils the veil covering the city of Chaoshan. While leading the audience to experience the unique traditional culture, they also feel the development of food in different periods from the food, which is praised by netizens as an interesting and knowledgeable ” Dinner Variety Show”.

In the next program, what sparks will collide between the new and old members? What wonderful jokes will they bring? Look forward to every Saturday night at 21:30, on Dragon TV’s “Check in! The second season of “Food Group”, feel the unique charm of the food group.

[

责编：杨帆 ]