On January 5th, Huawei Game Center, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Reading, Huawei Theme and Huawei Education Center jointly released the annual Tech-Art content listbased on content popularity, content quality and professional editor’s recommendation, combined with Hongmeng technology and ecology, comprehensive inventory and selection from the dimension of software and hardware collaborative technology innovation, reviewing high-quality, highly interactive and immersive interactive media in 2022 with users content.

2022 Game of the Year: Concentration of Playability, Quality and Innovation to Create High-quality Products

There are a total of 6 games on the Huawei Game Center annual game list.Game popularity, game world view and gameplay, game sound quality, game operation feel and player discussionIn addition to multiple dimensions, three models of “Diablo: Immortal”, “Little Ant Country” and “Defend Carrot 4″[2022 New Tour]and “Dark Zone Breakout”, “Egg Party” and “Warm Snow” were selected 3 【Annual Editor’s Choice Games】.

In[2022 New Tour]”Diablo: Immortal”, as the most anticipated new mobile game in the Diablo series, has created a benchmark for Diablo Gothic themes in terms of art style, and provided players with The five-star combat experience is also based on the software and hardware collaborative technology innovation of the super-frame game engine. The 90FPS high-frame and 1080P original picture versions are jointly launched in the HUAWEI Mate 50 series, providing users with a more immersive gaming experience.





In【Editor’s Choice Game of the Year】，“Warm Snow” will be launched at the end of 2022. It started with a simple and textured shadow play, attracting a large number of users and players. “As a dark martial arts Roguelite game, Warm Snow contains elements and clues of traditional culture both in the setting of the game scene and in the gameplay, plus the gorgeous effect of “passing through thousands of flowers, not a single leaf sticking to your body” The smooth and refreshing combat experience fully demonstrates the integration and collision of independent game spirit, national style culture and art.

2022 film and television works: popular TV dramas, movies, variety shows and Chinese comics, watched all over the world

Huawei Video’s annual film and television list revolves around four major categories: TV series, movies, variety shows and animation，Based on multiple dimensions such as content popularity, word-of-mouth, and theme innovationset up[Annual Best Popularity List][Annual TV Series High Score Must-See List][Movie Annual AiMax Best Film List][Variety Annual Treasure IP List][Animation Annual Must-see National Comic List]5 sub-lists, and users Let’s review the popular high-quality film and television works of 2022 together.





AiMax Cinema is a high-quality audio-visual service that Huawei Video continues to build. The Tech-Art 2022 annual content list also specially launched the[Annual AiMax Film List]with a total of 10 AiMax films on the list: “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” focuses on the battle of Shuimen Bridge, showing the family and country feelings of volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives; “Manslaughter and Concealing the Sky” has a well-designed storyline, layers of progressive conflicts, and online high-IQ duels throughout the entire process, directly filling the suspenseful atmosphere; Dream, share happy parent-child time with family…

AiMax high-standard audio and video technology can support up to 4K image quality, HDR Vivid, Audio Vivid and 5.1-channel sound effects at the same time, presenting with higher-definition image quality, richer color reproduction, finer light and dark details, and a more three-dimensional sound experience , allowing users to enjoy high-quality, immersive audio-visual feasts without leaving home.

2022 Music Work of the Year: “Wake Up Your Ears” with Good Music

Huawei Music has revealed the[Annual Chinese New Song][Annual Japanese and Korean New Song][Annual European and American New Song]Jay Chou, Eason Chan, Taylor Swift and other singers have been on the list again and again, and many popular songs such as Mao Buyi, Zhou Shen, Deng Ziqi, and Times Youth Group have been shortlisted.

At the same time, Huawei Music made a special inventory of the[Annual Spatial Audio]list:





With the launch of the HarmonyOS 3 system, Huawei Music launched a high-definition spatial audio zonelaunched the spatial audio version of popular songs by celebrity musicians such as Cai Jianya, Mao Buyi, Xu Wei, Zhou Shen, Qishu, Juzihai, etc., combined with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 headphones to bring users an extraordinary immersive listening experience, which is deeply loved Fans raved about it.

In the[Annual Spatial Audio]list released this time, Zhou Shen sang “Bright” as the theme song of “The Forbidden City”its ethereal vocals reverberate under the spatial audio technology, leading the audience to wander in the long river of history;Spatial audio version of Xu Wei’s “Orchid in the Empty Valley”, let the audience feel as if they are alone in the mountains and rivers, enjoying the breeze, listening to the gurgling water, and watching the evening photos of the sunset. It has a strong sense of envelopment and makes people infinitely reverie. By listening to Huawei’s spatial audio, users can experience the 360-degree all-round music surround effect, bringing the ultimate sense of space and immersive listening experience.

Excellent Books of 2022: Thousands of volumes on one screen make reading more in-depth and warmer

The theme of Huawei’s annual reading list is “Reading Progress, Going to the Future”, focusing on multi-dimensional indicators such as reader reputation, popularity of works, and reading timehas selected 46 works in five categories including the annual literary and fiction list, the annual business and finance list, the annual history and social science list, the recommended books designated by the Ministry of Education, and the annual high-quality new book preview, bringing users the power to move forward.

Huawei Reading not only brings a large number of high-quality books to readers, but also focuses on creating a purer, more convenient, and richer high-quality reading experience.





In this annual book list, HUAWEI Reading specially carried out the[annual high-quality new book preview]the details of Huawei’s high-quality reading books are comparable to paper books, and the reading experience is improved from details such as layout, fonts, and background colors. The cute cartoon “If History Was a Group of Meows” with Chinese history as the main story line, the famous French fairy tale “The Little Prince”, the new work “This Is China” that pays tribute to the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China, and the long historical novel “The Great Qin Empire”, etc. Books will be launched on the Huawei reading mobile client one after another.

Diversified themes are more vivid in the presentation of high-quality book versions, providing users with a more immersive reading experience. From one volume in hand to tens of thousands of volumes on a screen, Huawei Reading will continue to bring readers a deeper and warmer reading experience.

Theme of 2022: All-scenario themes dress up your every day

With the increasingly diverse demands of end users for personalized clothing,Huawei themes revolve around three categories: themes, dials and fontsAnnouncing the annual theme list from the dimensions of popularity, innovation, popular IP, official selection, etc., presenting multiple aesthetic designs to users, so that users can feel the beauty of the fusion of art and technology every moment.

In the theme list, “innovation” has become one of the key words.[Annual Hot Search Themes]The theme works on the sub-list have gained high popularity by virtue of the innovative interactive experience brought by the application of creative engine capabilities. Whether it is the theme of “The Ring of Time and Space” that combines the functions of three-screen switching and time perception, or the theme of “Neighborhood Bear New Mimicry” that applies desktop Vientiane widgets and fun pressing functions, it brings users a brand new visual and tactile experience. sensory experience.





The list of dials reveals the sub-lists of[Annual Popular Dial]and[Same Style of Annual Conference]among which, the dials of the same SENSE series of annual conference are “Moon Phase Phantom Blue”, “Retro Classic White” and “Eternal Star”. “Moon Ice” creates an elegant artistic atmosphere with classic color matching and texture design, creating a new experience of technological aesthetics on the wrist.

2022 educational content: entertaining and entertaining, accompanying growth

Huawei Education Center continues to build a warm education and learning service system to accompany the healthy growth of users.This time, the three major educational lists of[Most Favorite Animation Course][Most Popular Interactive Course]and[Most Concerned Educational Application]were released, taking stock of popular educational content in 2022 and enriching learning resources for users.

“Education through fun” integrates learning knowledge with interesting interaction, inspires users to actively explore and create, and effectively improves learning efficiency.In the[Annual Most Popular Interactive Course]list, “Sun Moon Mountains and Rivers” and “Up and Down Ten Thousand” take children to appreciate the culture of Chinese characters and the beauty of ink and wash, and understand traditional culture;

The interactive picture book of the same name as the movie “Despicable Me Series”, “Kung Fu Panda” and “Minions with Big Eyes” allow users to learn and follow the rhythm of the movie to feel the fun; Multi-painting potential… In addition to interactive classes, Huawei Education Center cooperates with terminal devices such as Huawei mobile phones, smart screens, tablets, and watches to build learning and growth services such as parental care, AI companion learning, and intelligent tutoring, providing users with More warm protection and companionship.





On the one hand, the Tech-Art annual content list reviewed the best works of the year in games, videos, music, reading, themes and education with users; .As an important part of Huawei’s all-scenario intelligent ecological layout, Huawei Interactive Media adheres to the concept of “technology empowers art” and continues to explore the future development trend of the media industry. At the same time, it will continue to pay attention to and dig out more high-quality content in different fields High-quality creators will jointly bring users a new digital media experience of higher quality, immersion and strong interaction.



