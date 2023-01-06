The contract of Portuguese star Ronaldo (Cristiano Ronaldo) to Saudi Riyadh Victory Football Club constitutes an important moment in the history of football in the Arab region and the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia has also become the first outside Europe to attract five times The country where international stars who have won the “Golden Ball” award for the best player in the world come to play for.

A few days ago, the Riyadh Victory Football Club of Saudi Arabia brought heavy news. The club officially announced that it had signed a contract with Ronaldo (37 years old) for two and a half years. Under the terms of the contract, Ronaldo will also become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

While the Saudi club’s management remains mum on the specifics of the “historic” deal, international media have confirmed the contract’s cost is estimated at 200 million euros, in addition to other commercial rights involved, making the The Portuguese star’s salary has reached the highest level in football history.

Given the sporting and economic potential of the Portuguese star, the contract signed with Ronaldo will also bring multiple benefits to the club and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will attract the attention of all media around the world.

To this end, Riyadh Victory FC’s marketing and investment department is looking at how the player’s social media following numbers – Ronaldo has more than 100 million followers on Twitter – and his He also has more than 500 million fans on Instagram and more than 200 million fans on Facebook.

Market value rises

According to Western media reports, Ronaldo earns an average of 1.7 million pounds (about 2 million U.S. dollars) per post on the social platform Instagram. In addition, he has 5 million fans in his channel on the YouTube platform, and He is also considered the number one player among teenagers in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region and the Arab world.

In addition, Ronaldo ranks among the most followed athletes on the Twitter platform, and when his number of fans on Twitter exceeds 100 million, he becomes one of only five people in the world who have reached this number of fans. One, and the first football star and athlete to reach this level.

The direct economic effect after signing the transfer agreement with Ronaldo is reflected in the market value of Riyadh Victory Football Club increased by 34% to 79.1 million euros, according to reports on the website that focuses on player transfer information and club market value. , Riyadh Victory Football Club currently tops its nearest rival by 30 million euros, and tops the list of the most valuable clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the benefits and benefits that the Saudi League will gain in terms of sports and economy after Ronaldo officially joins the Riyadh Victory Football Club, economist and entrepreneur Hussein Shobokhi said that Ronaldo’s transfer is not in the Saudi League In fact, the Saudi league has attracted many important and shining stars before Ronaldo, but what is certain is that this contract of Ronaldo is the biggest, most important, The most influential, he also emphasized that Ronaldo is not only a player, but also an influential commercial product that speaks by data.

Sports and Tourism Ambassador

The Saudi entrepreneur also explained that Ronaldo has a huge base of popularity that moves with him whenever he moves to a new club during his career, which can be reflected in a huge commercial On the positive financial statements of the empire – which manages his endorsement contracts with the most important sportswear companies, hair care products companies, and manages Ronaldo’s own brands such as fragrances and hotels.

Xiaobokshi added that everyone knows Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans in the two fields of football league and tourism, and Ronaldo, an international football star, will play in Saudi Arabia for two years. professional football player, transformed into an indirect but highly influential sports and tourism promotion ambassador, and the challenge here is the need to make the most of this rare golden opportunity, he also stressed, “Marketing is the art of taking advantage of every opportunity, Ronaldo will be an opportunity that is difficult to replicate.”

Saudi sports marketing and investment expert Hafiz Mudliji also agreed with the above point of view. He also emphasized that the economic cost of Ronaldo joining Victory Football Club can be recovered through marketing channels and multiple investment departments.

In a televised statement, Mudlij added that the financial cost of getting Ronaldo to join Victory FC was extremely high – a total of about 500 million euros (equivalent to 2 billion Saudi riyals), but this cost can be paid through multiple channels. multiple marketing channels and multiple investment sectors to recover.

positive vision

Mudliji pointed out that when Ronaldo moves to the Saudi league, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will become the focus of the world‘s attention. He also emphasized that a star of this size should be treated with caution and at the same time avoid putting any pressure on him. It will lead to immeasurable negative results and impact.

Abdullah Ajaji, a member of the board of directors of the Saudi National Football Club (Al-Ahli) and a former investment official, believes that Ronaldo’s joining the Saudi Football League will help bring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the global sports map, because Ronaldo is in the Saudi football league. Fans and fans all over the world will follow their favorite star, even if he is outside of Europe, even if he is away from Europe’s top five leagues.

Ajaj also pointed out that with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner of the world‘s best international star on board, the transfer contract will help boost the ratings of the Saudi Football League, the Saudi Arabian Football League, and the country. The popularity of football clubs.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ajaji confirmed that the contract with Ronaldo will help increase the ratings of all local competitions in Saudi Arabia, not just the Saudi Super League. In addition, Ronaldo’s joining will also open the door for many other world-class stars to join the Saudi League and promote the negotiation process with them. He also revealed that he is currently negotiating with a number of international stars on joining the Saudi League , because the country plans to build the league into the top 10 or top 15 major football leagues in the world in the next few years.

He also emphasized that Ronaldo is not just a player participating in the Saudi Football League, but will also become a global ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen various marketing goals, including attracting 100 million tourists to the country by 2030.

Saudi sports commentator Majid Fahmi said that Ronaldo’s transfer contract includes many aspects, including the sports aspect. The contract between the two is undoubtedly one of the strongest contracts in the history of Saudi sports, even in the entire Arab, Asian and African sports circles. He also emphasized that the role of the sporting level will bring more attention to Saudi football.

In addition to the sports aspect, the Saudi sports commentator also pointed out in an interview with Al Jazeera that given Saudi Arabia’s emphasis on revitalizing its historical sites and stimulating various tourism industries in a more powerful way, and providing them with unprecedented The nature of entertainment, therefore, Saudi Arabia needs publicity support to attract global attention to Saudi tourism and its openness. He believes that Ronaldo’s arrival and his visit to these Saudi landmarks will help countries around the world understand the culture and history of Saudi Arabia and Arabia.

Fahmi added that Western media often fabricate wrong stereotypes about Arabs and Muslims, but the World Cup in Qatar has proved that the lies of the West against the Arab region and its people are untrue. He also emphasized that by signing the With more than 1 billion fans on social platforms and the most popular football star in the world, Saudi Arabia will play a pioneering role and successfully attract the world‘s attention to the civilization of Arab countries and their people.

He also emphasized that the contract signed with Ronaldo is by no means the end, and that Saudi Arabia will sign contracts with other international stars in the future. He also believes that this transfer transaction will be followed by many people, and many players in the Super League It will also get rid of the idea of ​​​​”not playing in the Middle East”, and the related transfer contracts will also have a huge leap in quality.