Check the results of the draws for this Saturday, September 16

The Córdoba Quiniela is drawn from Monday to Saturday. The usual draws are the Preliminary, First, Morning, Afternoon and Night draws.

Below are the numbers from the day.

Córdoba Quiniela: what were the numbers of the Preview draw

47920007309170576025402451736839936961982244944793236357269754657013181515958651

Córdoba Quiniela: what were the numbers of the Primera draw

68471591009748521089616730313232601936021419053511698905829165055800271285852241

Córdoba Quiniela: what were the numbers of the Morning draw

—-

Córdoba Lottery: what were the numbers of the Evening draw

—-

Córdoba Quiniela: what were the numbers of the Nocturna draw

—-Draw for the Córdoba Quiniela.

What is the Córdoba Quiniela?

It consists of a contest of plays, understood as the association of a risk with an amount of money, subject to prizes, determined by one or more draws. A bet on this game is considered the quotient between the amount bet and the extent of the play. The risk to which reference is made, and which is assumed by the bettor, entitles him, if his bet is correct, to multiply it by a certain number of times, according to the extent to which he would have risked his capital. For this reason, although it is not a formal game, the prize amounts are not determined, but rather the multiplication factor of the bet.

How do you play the Córdoba Quiniela?

The bettor can choose whether to play with one, two, three, four or five Lotteries. If you choose a Lottery, everything you bet will be taken as a bet for that draw exclusively and you will be rewarded if the number appears in that Lottery only. If, instead, you choose to play five Lotteries, the amount of the bet placed is divided by five, for each Lottery and if there is money left from that division by three, the remainder increases the bet of the first Lottery.

The minimum bet is $10.00 and the minimum amount established per ticket is $50.00, explains the Córdoba Lottery.

Types of bets: First: means that you only bet that the number will come first. You can bet one figure, two figures, three figures or four figures. For prizes: it means that you bet that the chosen number will come out in second, third, fourth, fifth, tenth, fifteenth, or twentieth place. It can be one figure (only up to fifth place), two figures, three figures or four figures. It should be noted that you bet not on the position, but on the chosen range. For example, in the case of tenth, you are betting on the number appearing in the first ten positions. Redoublona: It means that you bet that two numbers (exclusively two digits) will appear in certain places.

Córdoba Quiniela Draws

LOTTERY OF THE PROVINCE OF CÓRDOBA, carries out SIX QUINIELA contests from Monday to Friday (La Previa, La Primera de la Mañana, Matutina, Vespertina, Nocturna and La Turista), and FIVE on Saturdays (La Previa, La Primera de la Mañana , Morning, Evening and Night).

Each contest (except La Turista) is resolved by five different draws (LotBA of the City of Buenos Aires (LotBA), Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires, Lottery of Córdoba Lottery of Santa Fe and Lottery of Entre Ríos).

In the La Turista contest, in addition to the Córdoba Quiniela, the Santiago Lottery and the Misiones Quiniela are incorporated.

What is The Tourist?

It is the sixth contest of the Quiniela that draws from Monday to Friday at 10:15 p.m. The extract is resolved by three codes: Lotería de Santiago, Quiniela de Misiones and Quiniela de Córdoba.

What are the prizes?

First: last figure: 7 times the bet last 2 figures: 70 times the bet last 3 figures: 500 times the bet last 4 figures: 3500 times the bet. For the prizes: 1 figure: the amount bet $ x 7 and the result divided by the place number bet. Example: 7 at 5 $ 2. $ 2×7= 14 %5= $ 2.8.- and this amount is multiplied as many times as this figure has been obtained up to five. (the figure is considered as a unit of numbers. )2 figures: the amount bet x 70 divided by the number of the place bet. Example: 20 at 15 $ 2 2×70= $ 140.- % 15= $ 9.33.- This amount is also paid as many times as the number has appeared up to and including the fifteenth place. For the 3 figures, the same method is used except that the amount is multiplied by 500. Example: 398 at 5 $ 10.- $ 10 x 500 = 5000% 5 = $ 1,000.- this amount is also repeated as many times as it is repeated. This number up to and including the tenth place. 4 figures: repeats the calculation mechanics, only that the amount is multiplied by 3,500. Example: 2398 at 5 $ 10.- $ 10 x 3500 = $35,000 / 5 = $ 7,000.- Likewise, this amount is repeated as many times as this number is repeated up to and including the tenth place.

Redoblona: Redoblona plays will be paid in the following way: the prize obtained for the first bet is taken as the amount bet for the second. Only those in which the first bet is made on the first prize and the second on certain prizes, will be understood to be made on the following ones, excluding the prize, that is, the entries up to the five prizes of the second bet must be taken up to the six prizes, and so on until the twentieth.

Due to this circumstance, plays will not be admitted until there are more than 19 prizes in the second bet, and if this observation is registered despite this, in a higher number, it will be considered made at 19. In cases of repetition of the correct numbers, the amount of the hits will accumulate up to a maximum of 2000 times the value of the first bet. Example: 24 to 1st with 48 to 10th – $10 It is calculated: $10/1 (amount bet) x 70 (prize coefficient) x 1 (number of times it is repeated) = $700 (first redouble bet prize and which will be the amount of the second redoublona bet). $700/10 (amount bet) x 70 (prize coefficient) x 1 (number of times it is repeated) = $4900 (total prize amount).-

Where are the pool prizes paid?

In agencies, which are equipped with pool bet capture machines. These machines -connected to the Córdoba Lottery- ensure that the bettor can place bets up to minutes before the draws take place. Once the bet is indicated, the bettor will receive a ticket as proof of their play, which will be the only valid proof to collect prizes if applicable, being cashed in the same place where the bet was made.

WHAT TIME IS THE CÓRDOBA POTTLE DRAWN?

In the case of the Córdoba Quiniela, the provincial Lottery carries out four traditional draws from Monday to Saturday (The First in the Morning, Morning, Evening and Night).

First in the Morning: 12Morning: 15Evening: 18Night: 21

The meaning of the Quiniela numbers

00 Eggs01 Water02 Boy03 San Cone04 The Bed05 Cat06 Dog07 Revolver08 Fire09 Stream10 Cannon11 Miner12 Soldier13 Yeta14 Drunkard15 Girl16 Ring17 Misfortune18 Blood19 Fish20 The party21 The woman22 The fool23 Cook24 Horse25 Chicken26 The mass27 The comb2 8 The hill29 San Pedro30 Santa Rosa31 The light32 Money33 Christ34 Head35 Little Bird36 Chestnuts37 Eucalyptus38 Stones39 Rain40 Priest41 Knife42 Slipper43 Balcony44 The Jail45 The Wine46 Tomatoes47 Dead48 The Talking Dead49 The Meat50 The Bread51 Saw52 Mother and Son53 The Boat54 The Cow55 The Music56 The Fall57 The Hunchback58 Drowned Man59 The Plants60 The Virgin61 Shotgun62 Flood 63 Marriage64 Crying65 The Hunter66 Worms67 Bite68 Nephews69 Vices70 Almoners71 Excrement72 Surprise73 Hospital74 Black People75 Kisses76 Flames77 Woman’s Leg78 Whore79 Thief80 The Ball81 The Flowers82 The Fight83 Bad Weather84 The Church85 Flashlight86 The Smoke87 Lice88 The Pope89 The Rat90 Fear91 Toilet92 The Doctor93 In Love94 Cemetery95 Glasses96 Husband97 Table98 Washing Table dera99 Brother

Clarification: La Voz is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may exist in this information. The only valid official list is the one provided by the Lottery of the Province of Córdoba

