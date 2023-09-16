Home » President Bukele announces the launch of Phase 6 of the Territorial Control Plan
News

President Bukele announces the launch of Phase 6 of the Territorial Control Plan

by admin

Impacts: 1

In his speech, as part of the Independence Day celebration, the President, Nayib Bukele, announced the launch of phase 6 of the Territorial Control Plan, which will be called Integration, and will be focused on medium and long-term needs.

The president reported that the National Directorate of Integration will be created, which will be directed by Alejandro Gutman, with whom they will work for a more integrated society, with better professional training for more people, while better optimizing State resources.

In addition, he denied the information about the alleged disappearance of INSAFORP, and assured that the institution will be renovated, and $12 million of the annual budget will be invested for its optimization.

The Head of State highlighted that it will be more efficient and will increase professional and technical training in new specialties and skills.

In addition, he said that $30 million dollars will be invested for phase 6 of the Territorial Control Plan, while $18 million will be used to promote the digitalization of the educational system.

President Bukele highlighted the country’s achievements in security, highlighting that El Salvador is the safest country in Latin America.

See also  Will the peak and plate change in Bogotá after an environmental alert?

You may also like

Ovidio Guzmán López, Son of El Chapo, Extradited...

Vuelta a España: Poels wins stage and Kuss...

Decoding the G77 and China: Unveiling the World’s...

Cycling: Kazakh Lutsenko wins the Marco Pantani memorial...

What sanctions do Spanish footballers face if they...

Members of Religious Group Arrested in Connection with...

Chocó bets on development with ecotourism

Exclusive Interview with Sawut, Deputy Secretary-General of the...

Ferruccio De Bortoli receives the Traiano di Benevento...

The fruits will soon be announced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy