Cheer up this succulent Portuguese chicken

Ingredients (for 4 people):

– 500 cc of broth

– 4 cubed tomatoes

– 5 branches of thyme

– 1 red bell pepper cut into juliana

– 1 chopped chicken

– salt and pepper w/

– 2 chopped onions

– 200 cc of white wine

– 4 garlic

– 100 g toasted almonds

– 100 g of old toasted bread

– smoked paprika w/n

– oil to fry w/n

– 4 potatoes cut into cubes

– 4 eggs

– chopped parsley w / n

Preparation

1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and brown the sides in a pot with olive oil, remove and reserve.

2. Add the onion, garlic and bell pepper, cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add the wine and let it reduce.

4. Add cubed tomato and let it reduce. Add the chicken and thyme, cover with broth, cover and bake for 30 minutes, add the minced meat, let it rest and reserve.

5. Fry the potatoes in abundant oil and reserve.

6. Fry the eggs and reserve.

7. When the cooking is finished, a mixture is made with the bread, almonds, paprika, garlic and added to give it flavor. In a casserole put the fried potatoes, above the stew and on top the fried eggs.



