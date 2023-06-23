Chelsea owner agrees to buy part of Strasbourg

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, has agreed to buy a stake in French top flight Strasbourg, in a major step in its plans to own several clubs.

The consortium, which acquired the Premier League team in May last year, intends to become Strasbourg’s new partner “subject to a consultation process with the relevant bodies representing employees.”

“The shareholders of Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace today announced an agreement with BlueCo, the consortium that acquired Chelsea FC in May 2022,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

“The agreement marks a new chapter in Racing’s history as the ownership consortium commits to accelerate sustainable investment in the development of the club, including first teams and the Academy, in continuity with the project launched by Marc Keller. , who will continue as president of the club, with the support of his current management team.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Professional Soccer League, the project was presented today to the National Management Control Directorate (DNCG for its acronym in French), whose assessment is expected in the coming weeks,” he added.

Financial details of the agreed deal were not disclosed.

Strasbourg won its only French league title in 1979 and in 2001 added its previous third French Cup.

“This strategic investment will expand our presence in European football, with our ownership of Chelsea,” said BLueCo. The consortium includes US investment fund Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Owning multiple clubs creates opportunities to share resources and knowledge while giving top teams the option of greater control of the transfer market business.

FIFA has considered regulating the ownership model while UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said he may consider easing its rules designed to restrict the participation of same-owned teams in European competitions.

UEFA’s rules were drawn up 25 years ago to protect the integrity of the competitions.

Neither Chelsea, winner of the Champions League in 2021, nor Strasbourg qualified for next season’s UEFA club tournaments.

