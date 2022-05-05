Sales of the e-bike soar in Europe, in 2022 5.5 million…

There is no doubt, thee-bike is the queen of Europein 2022 they are 5.5 million pieces sold. ANCMA disseminates the data of the CONEBI report.

The muscle bicycle is declining, but investments are growing. Then the jobs and the turnover (21.2 billion euros, + 7.4% on 2021 for the sale of bicycles alone).

E-bike sales continue to grow

It’s now a refrain, between the push of the pandemic and the search for individual mobility they are the elements Of success dell’e-bike.

The gamma Of e-bike present on the market it is vast. The builders have geared up. Thus there is an invisible competition between cycle specialists and automotive manufacturers. Which is the best model? The cheap e-bike? What are the performances we want from electrified bicycles?

The answers to these and many other questions are given by the market. Above all, the electric propulsion two-wheeler is also one of the desired objects by cyclists and non-cyclists alike.

Finally, thee-bike in the lasts Three years we confirm ourselves as the means that we are tax together with the scooters on the scene of micromobility.

ANCMA data, the e-bike is the queen of Europe in terms of sales

“European market data is in line with 2022 national growth trends, which we have outlined with our estimates. Alongside the continued success of the pedal-assisted bicycle, it is clear that the bicycle sector is a driving sector to be taken into account with greater foresight, enhancing the demand on the internal market, especially in the light of the productive leadership that our country holds in the Eurozone.

We are facing an industry with greater professionalism and new skills than in the past, which last year alone generated a turnover of 3.2 billion euros in Italy, which offers employment and concrete solutions to the need mobility that comes above all from urban contexts”. This is what the president of Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories) declared Paolo Magricommenting i numbers from CONEBI’s latest annual European bicycle industry and market report (European Confederation of the Bicycle, e-Bike, Components and Accessories Industry).

Data from the CONEBI report

The report of CONEBI – disseminated in Italy by ANCMA – highlights how lhe European bicycle industry continued its growth curve in 2022 with an increase in turnover and investments, healthy production, record levels of sales of electric bicycles accompanied by a decline in traditional bicycles.

The e-bike is the queen of Europe, in 2022 there are 5.5 million units sold, source Depositphoto

After years of remarkable market development, in fact, 2022 saw an overall slowdown in bicycle sales, which went from 17.1 million units in 2021 to 14.7 million units, but also a continuous increase in the demand for electric bicycleswhich exceeded 5.5 million units sold in 2022. Total sales of bicycles and electric bicycles reached a value of 21.2 billion euros, equal to +7.4% compared to 2021.

As regards production data, in 2022 15.2 million bicycles were assembled in Europe, of which 5.4 million were e-bikes. The production of bicycle parts and accessories also recorded a substantial increase in 2022, bringing its value to over 4.8 billion euros from 3.6 billion euros in 2021. In 2022, industry investments reached 2 billion euros, +14% compared to 1.75 billion euros in 2021. Direct jobs in the sector have recorded a constant increase of 3% since 2021, which brings the total direct/indirect jobs in Europe at around 180,000.

The e-bike is the protagonist of European mobility

“In 2022 – he underlined Erhard Buechel, President of the CONEBI – The European bicycle industry has shown considerable resilience, despite the significant slowdown in traditional bicycle sales and supply chain bottlenecks, which still persist. We are encouraged by the industry’s increased emphasis on sustainability and the growing trend towards European manufacturing. The future of our industry is promising. That said, the EU and national political decisions have a key role in the medium and long-term growth of industry and the market in Europe”.

