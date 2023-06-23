German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group asks for orders from management consultants

Berlin: (hib/EMU) After the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) awarded contracts to the management consultancy Deloitte, the AfD parliamentary group made a small inquiry (20/7298).

MEPs want to know from the federal government which tendering procedure was used to award contracts to Deloitte on June 30, 2022 and October 10, 2022. According to the AfD parliamentary group, Deloitte was commissioned by the BMWK in June as part of “legal advice on climate protection agreements CCfD” via a law firm and in October as part of the “implementation of the evaluation of federal funding for energy and resource efficiency in the economy”.

Among other things, they are asked what the specific subject of the tendered services was in the contract notices, how many and which companies have applied for the tender.

