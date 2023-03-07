With the obligation to win to reverse the round of 16 series of the European Champions League, Chelsea, with Enzo Fernández as the starter, today hosts Borussia Dortmund, from Germany,

After the 1-0 defeat in Germany, the match will be played from 5:00 p.m. at London’s Stamford Bridge stadium and will be televised by Fox Sports and Star+. At the same time, on ESPN, Benfica led by Nicolás Otamendi will define the series against Bruges with the 2-0 lead they got in the first leg in Belgium.

Nicolás Otamendi, having a good season with Benfica.

With the world champion Enzo Fernández from the beginning, the English team needs to win to be excited about qualifying for the quarterfinals of the most important tournament in Europe.

Those led by Graham Potter managed to end a streak of six games without wins on Saturday with the victory (1-0) against Leeds United (same number of draws and defeats). but the level of the team is far from what was expected due to the million-dollar investment made in the last break.

The Germans, for their part, arrive at a great moment since they share the top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and are undefeated in 2023 with ten wins in a row.

The round of the return matches will continue tomorrow with the stellar match that will be played in Germany, Paris Saint Germain, with Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munich.

In addition, Tottenham, with Cristian “Cuti” Romero, will receive Milan in Londonwhich was imposed by the minimum in Italy.



