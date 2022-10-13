[Epoch Times, October 13, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Hong Kong director Chen Kexin recently announced at the Busan Film Festival that he will collaborate with mainland movie star Zhang Ziyi in The Murderer. The drama will be made into two movies, the first and the next, which will be launched in 2023 and broadcast directly on overseas streaming media platforms.

The American media Variety revealed earlier that Chen Kexin’s new drama “Murder of the Husband in the Sauce Garden” will be officially announced at the Busan Film Festival, starring Zhang Ziyi. The drama is one of the works of “Changin’ Pictures”, a new pan-Asian production company founded by Chen Kexin, which plans to launch 20 series of different genres and expects to deliver 4 of them in the first 4 years for streaming. Provide episodes.

According to industry analysts, Chen Kexin may give up the Chinese market, because every time Chen Kexin opens up a new market, he will set up a new company.

As early as 1991, it was the golden age of Hong Kong movies. Funded by Zeng Zhiwei and actress Zhong Zhen, and Chen Kexin participated in the shareholding in the form of future director fees, the three founded the “UFO Filmmaker Production Company”, focusing on the local market of Hong Kong, and launched the “UFO Filmmaker Production Company”. “Sweet Honey”, “Rogue Doctor” and “Golden Branches and Jade Leaves” are mostly literary films.

Chen Kexin established a new company in the mainland many years ago. Among them, “Renren Film” participated in the investment and production of “October Siege”, “We Produce” focused on co-production films, and produced “Martial Arts”, “Blood Drops” and “China Partner”. Movies such as “July and Ansheng”, “Youth as a Teenager”, “Win the Championship” and “Home at One Point”.

Chen Kexin, who is known as “the first grand slam director in the Chinese film industry”, has established a new company again with his previous works at the mainland box office. Industry insiders believe that this is obviously because Chen Kexin has changed the market and established a new company according to habit. Analysts also pointed out that Chen Kexin’s release of “The Case of Killing a Husband in the Sauce Garden” has been planned for many years.

In recent years, Chen Kexin’s works have encountered many obstacles in the mainland. Earlier, Chen Kexin and Wu Junru revealed in an interview that the film “Demon Bells”, which they produced and directed respectively, originally Wu Junru wanted to make a traditional Hong Kong-style ghost film, but was stopped by Chen Kexin. Because Chen Kexin, who has been in the Chinese market for many years, knows that such a theme is difficult to pass official censorship, so the film was eventually changed to a “surprise film”.

In addition, “Win the Championship” directed by Chen Kexin was originally called “Chinese Women’s Volleyball”, but due to well-known political reasons, the content had to be greatly deleted and changed, and the title of the film finally became “Win the Championship”, which was affixed to the CCP.

After “Winning the Championship”, the film “Li Na” directed by Chen Kexin’s performance of Li Na’s tennis life is even worse. After 4 years of preparation, the film started shooting in 2018. It was completed in Melbourne, Australia in February 2019, and was renamed “Only Play”, but the release of the film is still far away.

It is worth noting that in her 15-year professional tennis career, Li Na has won the women’s singles championship in the world women’s tennis tournament 9 times, including the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open two Grand Slam titles, becoming the winner of the Grand Slam. the first person in Asia. However, in the acceptance speech of the international competition, Li Na never said thanks to the “party and the country”, but to the sponsors and business operation team, and to her husband Jiang Shan for his sparring and thoughtful life. Because she was free to fly solo after getting rid of the CCP’s “nationwide system” and competed in the name of a professional player.

Regarding Chen Kexin’s accusation that he was filming overseas to avoid censorship and assembled Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Thailand producers, some netizens joked: “He Run (the pronunciation of the English word run)，translates to ‘run’). “

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei