Chen Le will miss 3 NCT DREAM concerts due to a bad cold- China Entertainment Network

On April 27th, according to the news from the agency, Chenle will miss 3 NCT DREAM concerts due to a severe cold.

Zhong Chenle

According to official sources, NCT Chenle was in poor condition due to a bad cold and had to miss the NCT DREAM “THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM” concert scheduled to be held in Manila on April 29th and 30th and in Singapore on May 1st. meeting. This is a decision made to restore Chenle’s health. I hope fans can understand. After a full rest, he will start performing at the Macau, China concert on May 13th and 14th.

Full statement:



