Chen Le will miss 3 NCT DREAM concerts due to a bad cold- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 27th, according to the news from the agency, Chenle will miss 3 NCT DREAM concerts due to a severe cold.

Zhong Chenle

According to official sources, NCT Chenle was in poor condition due to a bad cold and had to miss the NCT DREAM “THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM” concert scheduled to be held in Manila on April 29th and 30th and in Singapore on May 1st. meeting. This is a decision made to restore Chenle’s health. I hope fans can understand. After a full rest, he will start performing at the Macau, China concert on May 13th and 14th.

Full statement:

Hello everyone.

NCT Chenle was in poor condition due to a bad cold and sore body, so he had to miss the NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW2: In YOUR DREAM’ originally planned to be held in Manila on April 29th and 30th and in Singapore on May 1st meeting.

This is a decision made to restore Chenle’s health, fans please understand. After taking a full rest, Chenle plans to join the tour starting from the concert in Macau, China on May 13th and 14th.

The company will give top priority to the artist’s health and safety, and will do its best to restore Chenle to health.

Thank you everyone.

