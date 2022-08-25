The Hunan Opera “Road to Loyalty” appeared at the 13th China Arts Festival.

Huasheng Online, August 25th (correspondent Peng Juan, reporter Liu Sijia) “All the way, blood spilled on the Xiangjiang River; a solid body, a hero with a broken heart; a passionate blood, admired by a hundred generations; a sad song, sung by thousands of people.” August 24 Until the 25th, as a repertoire of the 13th China Arts Festival, the original Hunan drama “Road to Loyalty”, a major revolutionary historical theme created and arranged by the Hunan Opera House, will be performed in two consecutive performances at the Tianjin Binhai Performing Arts Center, and will participate in the seventeenth competition. Wenhua Award.

“The Road of Loyalty” was created by Sheng Heyu, a national first-class screenwriter, and Zhang Manjun, a national first-class director. Historical events are the line, telling the heroic deeds of Hunan hero Chen Shuxiang’s “heartbroken ambition”. The starting point is unique and ingenious. It uses micro-sections to map the macro era, and perfectly integrates grand and ordinary, epic and human nature, party history knowledge and character stories.

The play is magnificent in style, heavy in subject matter, and complicated in events. Many important party history events are accurately focused and concentrated in the limited stage space, showing a picture scroll with the appeal of the times, making people feel as if they are in the arduousness of the play. years of fighting.

The stage presentation is carried out with a symbolic subject image, using the generalization technique of freehand brushwork, using the combination of large ink brushstrokes and local details, to highlight the spiritual power of the play. The music is mainly composed of Hunan Opera songs, combined with some elements of folk songs and Western music. It has both a sense of history and a sense of fashion. Projection is chosen for the multimedia, which is displayed through large dynamic brushstrokes, adding a mysterious and modern atmosphere to the historical materials, seamlessly connecting with the costumes and stage beauty, forming a group sculpture on the stage.

The performance scene (pictures are all taken by Tang Xia)

At the performance site, the curtain was slowly opened, and the setting and background with a sense of the times drew the audience into the ever-changing era at once. The performance of Hunan opera actors with heart and emotion and the heroic and fearless feats of revolutionary ancestors are all moving.

“The creation and arrangement of “Road of Loyalty” is the first time that we have moved the theme of the revolutionary war to the stage of Hunan Opera to express our admiration and remembrance for the revolutionary ancestors.” Completing a work is to receive an important party history study and education.

Director Zhang Manjun believes that the play can even be defined as a historical documentary drama, and its documentary sense is unprecedented. She hopes that the audience can feel the power of faith and the charm of Hunan opera art, strengthen cultural self-confidence, and enhance the influence and competitiveness of national culture.

