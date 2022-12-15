Chen Xiao admits that he has no representative works

Sina Entertainment News Recently, Chen Xiao accepted an interview with Lu Yu, and said frankly, “After 31 or 32 years old, I found that I felt different from the first half of the year every six months.” Chen Xiao said that the growth of age made him think about the latitude of the same problem changes happened. I couldn’t look directly at some mistakes in my interpretation of the role before. Now I can calmly say to the audience, “I still feel that I have no masterpieces, because the remarkable acting skills do not mean that there are no flaws. But now I have ‘improved’. I lost many distracting thoughts, and I started to be myself, Started being friends with my characters. And being able to grow with each show.”

In the show, when asked, “Are you not burdened by an idol?” Chen Xiao smiled lightly: “I think the role is more important. To some extent, the ‘face’ is actually just a prop or tool for acting.” Chen Xiao thinks that the relationship with fans The distance between them depends on their own works to measure. When fans hoped that he would always act in costume dramas, he brought characters such as Shen Xingyi and Wu Zhenfeng. In his opinion, costume idol dramas are more like a dream-making space, but he needs to pull out at the right time to shoot some realistic ones. script. Chen Xiao said frankly that his choice of work is arbitrary, and he has a pragmatic attitude to experience different script life. Chen Xiao said with a smile in the show: “I will try my best to satisfy the fans, but I won’t do it if I don’t feel comfortable.”

Faced with fans’ attitude towards him, Chen Xiao also admitted that he also has an idol, his idol is Zhou Xingchi, he once had the opportunity to meet Zhou Xingchi, but Chen Xiao refused, he thought what would happen if he saw a real person? To like him is a matter of a lifetime, and he will like his dramas and himself for a lifetime. He believes that idols are for looking up to, and he doesn’t want to destroy the mystery of idols in his mind.