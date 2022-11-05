Home Entertainment Chen Xiao’s family background revealed who is Chen Xiao’s father? – Hot spots in the stock market
Chen Xiao is Michelle Chen’s husband, and the two have been keeping a low profile since their marriage. Recently, the “Happy Trio” intimacy observation program announced its return, and plans to invite Chen Xiao and Chen Yanxi couple, which caused heated discussions among netizens. Chen Xiao’s family background is revealed, who is Chen Xiao’s father? Take a look below.

It is understood that Chen Xiao was born in a family of high-level intellectuals, a typical family of civil servants, that is, the environment of the original family we often say.Chen Xiao’s grandfather is the principal of Anhui Medical College, his father’s name is Chen Jianzhong, director of the Science and Education Department of Anhui Health Department, and his mother and aunt are university teachers.. As can be seen,Chen Xiao’s family background is still very good.

According to the data, Chen Xiao, born on July 5, 1987 in Hefei, Anhui Province, graduated from the undergraduate class of the Performance Department of the Central Academy of Drama, and is a film and television actor in Mainland China. In 2010, he entered the showbiz for starring in the movie “Di Renjie: The Empire of Heaven”. In 2012, he was known to the audience by virtue of the costume romance drama “Palace Lock Bead Curtain”.

