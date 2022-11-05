French media: Russia and Turkey reach agreement to supply free food to Somalia and other countries

Reference News Network reported on November 5According to Agence France-Presse, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the 4th that Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement to provide free food to Somalia and other countries in need.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and I agreed to have extensive discussions on this at the G20 summit in Indonesia,” Erdogan said.

“We will ensure that food ships reach all countries in need, especially Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, which are facing severe food crises and famine,” he said.

Russia this week reinstated a deal that would allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, reports said. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, will need to be updated on November 19, three days after the G20 summit in Bali. (Compiler / Liu Xiaoyan)

