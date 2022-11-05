Home World French media: Russia and Turkey reach agreement to provide free food to Somalia and other countries – yqqlm
World

French media: Russia and Turkey reach agreement to provide free food to Somalia and other countries – yqqlm

by admin
2022-11-05 15:56

Source: Reference News

French media: Russia and Turkey reach agreement to supply free food to Somalia and other countries

Reference News Network reported on November 5According to Agence France-Presse, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the 4th that Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement to provide free food to Somalia and other countries in need.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and I agreed to have extensive discussions on this at the G20 summit in Indonesia,” Erdogan said.

“We will ensure that food ships reach all countries in need, especially Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, which are facing severe food crises and famine,” he said.

Russia this week reinstated a deal that would allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, reports said. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, will need to be updated on November 19, three days after the G20 summit in Bali. (Compiler / Liu Xiaoyan)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Morant 29+8 Curry scored a triple-double, the Grizzlies repelled the Warriors for 10 consecutive victories – yqqlm

You may also like

UK: More and more Brits are against Brexit

Bahrain Dialogue Forum closing ceremony, speeches by Grand...

North Korea, four more missiles towards the Yellow...

ﶬڸ¹ڷسͨðУ רҸ㽨_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Katariina, the queen of cleanliness who became an...

The Pope to the Catholics of Arabia gathered...

Crude Oil Weekly: Traders don’t give Biden face?...

Still “hard-mouthed” before the midterm elections?Biden: Democrats will...

Now Putin enlists the prisoners: “They will go...

Ukraine, latest news. Moscow: Kiev launches 4 Himars...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy