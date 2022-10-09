On October 9th, Michelle Chen posted a set of photos on social platforms with Ying Er and others taking their babies to Universal Studios. In the picture, Little Xingxing is wearing a small leather jacket and a baseball cap, looking like a little adult. Yes, holding hands with mother Michelle Chen affectionately. Michelle Chen wrote, “You can always trust the number of steps that Universal has contributed to you. May the children grow up happily, and the mother will be happy too.”

It is reported that Michelle Chen and Chen Xiao met in 2014 when they collaborated on “The Condor Heroes”, and the two played Yang Guo and Xiaolongnu in the play. After that, the two fell in love and made their relationship public. On July 5, 2016, Michelle Chen and Chen Xiao received their licenses in Hefei, Anhui Province; on July 19, the two held a wedding in Beijing. At that time, Chen Xiao’s “veil kiss” became a classic scene that netizens talked about; 12 On March 20, Michelle Chen gave birth to a son, named Chen Muchen, nicknamed “Little Star”.

Michelle Chen also released her own single “Little Star” on December 20, 2021 to celebrate her son’s birthday, expressing the mother’s full love for her child.

This time, she also posted a group photo with Ying Er and other friends. It can be seen that everyone is traveling with their children, and the atmosphere is very happy.

Previously, there were netizens who met Michelle Chen and Ying Er by chance at Universal Studios. Judging from the pictures posted by netizens, even though they have become mothers, their appearance is still very resistant. ”.

It is reported that Chen Yanxi and Ying Er seem to have a very good relationship in private. Before that, Chen Yanxi also gave milk tea to Ying Er’s crew. Ying Er specially posted “Thank you dear Yanxi”, and Chen Yanxi left a message in the comment area saying: “I love you. Ya! What?”

