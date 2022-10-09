Chronic migraine is a condition that is affecting more and more people, especially women. Fortunately, medicine is making progress.

Everyone can have gods headache also strongand often they are due to “simple” reasons, which are not thought of. The chronic form, however, can be really disabling. Medicine is always discovering new things, and therefore will be able to improve the offer of therapies.

In fact, it has not been for a long time since theChronic migraine has been recognized as a serious and disabling disease. For a long time, medicine was not in agreement and often treated inadequately.

The disease is also classified as gender disease, because it mainly affects women under the age of 50. In Italy, it is the leading cause of disability in this segment of the population. It follows that Research must find a new approach as soon as possible, and therefore also personalized treatments.

The latest news about it comes from results of a studyconducted between 2019 and 2020 atIstanbul University. Here’s what emerged.

Do you suffer from chronic migraines? Maybe you are missing a Vitamin, a study observed the phenomenon

The difficulty found so far in the diagnosis of migraines, headaches and cluster headaches concern the differences between the various subjects. The manifestation of these diseases, in fact, arises for most disparate reasons. Science has understood that the the best direction to take is to act on several fronts: prevention, therapy and analysis of individual cases.

In a context like this, therefore, any discovery can be useful. To finally find the proper care for each subject. A study carried out at the University of Istanbul revealed a new gussetwhich will certainly help Research to improve therapies.

Il team of university researchers analyzed a sample of individuals between 2019 and 2020. 127 migraine patients and 45 healthy subjects. The experts observed their health and in particular:

the frequency of migraine attacks (1-3 per month; 4-14 per month). Chronic migraine episodes lasting more than 4 hours for 15 or more days per month, occurring over a period of at least three months, were classified.

(1-3 per month; 4-14 per month). Chronic migraine episodes lasting more than 4 hours for 15 or more days per month, occurring over a period of at least three months, were classified. the duration of attacks ;

; severity of pain;

the clinical features and the localization of the area affected by headache.

Analyzing all the datathe experts stated that “Vitamin B12 levels in migraine patients were significantly lower (227.30 ng / L) compared to the group of healthy people (278.44 ng / L). Vitamin B12 levels of patients with chronic migraine (197.50 ng / L) were also lower than those of patients with less frequent migraine attacks (278.56 ng / L).”

Overall, therefore, Vitamin B12 deficiency was observed to be related to the presence / severity of headaches. Experts have also speculated that taking painkillers is one of the causes of the lowering of Vitamin levels. Therefore a vicious circle that would bring benefits on the one hand and greater incidence on the other.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

Further studies will certainly be neededbut this observation may help inapproach to the diagnosis of the single subject. And to the conception, consequently, of the more suitable therapy.