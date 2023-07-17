Chengdu Art Troupe for the Disabled Presents a Touching Cultural Feast: ‘Don’t Forget the Original Heart and Let Love Fly’

“Chengdu Art Troupe for the Disabled Holds Cultural Performance to Support the Cause of the Disabled”

Chengdu, China – On July 15, the Chengdu Art Troupe for the Disabled organized a cultural performance titled “Don’t forget the original heart and let love fly” at the Sichuan Provincial Song and Dance Theater. The aim of the event was to further support the development of the disabled community and promote the traditional virtues of helping those in need. The performance showcased the power of life through the interpretation of actors with disabilities, creating a touching cultural experience for the audience.

The theatrical performance garnered a significant amount of attention, attracting many Chengdu citizens who filled the theater seats. As the show unfolded, many attendees couldn’t resist capturing the wonderful moments with their mobile phones, taking pictures to preserve the memories of the performers.

The performance featured a blind performer playing the erhu, with the passionate melody of “War Horse Galloping” resonating throughout the theater, captivating the audience. Additionally, a disabled calligrapher amazed the attendees by presenting a beautiful artwork titled “The Goodness Is Like Water,” created solely with a brush held in his mouth. The audience’s applause echoed through the venue, expressing their appreciation for the remarkable talent on display.

One of the highlights of the event was the energetic acrobatic performance titled “Flying Trapeze” by the disabled performers. Their confidence and courage left the audience in awe, showcasing their determination to defy barriers. The singing and dancing piece, “Dragon Flying in the East,” also impressed the crowd with its vibrant energy. The singer passionately expressed his love for the motherland through his powerful voice, while the dancers mesmerized the audience with their graceful movements, showcasing the charm of Chinese culture.

The person in charge of the performance expressed their satisfaction with the event, stating, “Through this event, we not only showcased the talents and efforts of disabled actors but also demonstrated the support and respect of society for the integration of the disabled. We believe this performance will leave an unforgettable memory and inspire more people to pay attention to and care for the disabled community, providing them with more equal opportunities.”

The event was covered by Red Star News reporter Ye Yan and intern reporter Hu Qian, who captured stunning photos to accompany their report. This cultural performance served as a reminder of the importance of supporting the disabled community and celebrating their incredible talents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

