CHI Foundation Acquires Artist Lin Shibao’s New Works, Democracy and Peace | New York | Ukraine

[The Epoch Times, June 15, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Dan in New York) The Citizen Heroes International Foundation (CHI) announced at the Taiwan Hall in New York on June 13 that it has acquired the collection of artist Lin Shibao “Golden Age” series of new works – “Pearl’s Window: Unlimited (Pearl’s Window: Unlimited)”. Lin Shibao will donate the income from the sale of paintings to his foundation to assist the relief of Ukrainian refugees.

“Window of Pearl: Infinity” is a new work by Taiwanese artist Lin Shibao. It aims to commemorate the community volunteer and “CHI Citizen Hero” Zheng Zeng Mingzhu who passed away last month, and encourage people to persevere in the universal values ​​of community and democracy like her. Make effort to be a bright pearl that warmly shines on others, and explore the infinite hope and possibility of a peaceful world.

Dan Neal, chairman of CHI, said that the organization was a 501(c)(3) organization co-founded by him, lawyer Wang Shaowen and his wife in 2019, with the purpose of inspiring middle-class families and individuals to develop the spirit of donation As a habit, the foundation reviews and awards grants every year to outstanding non-profit organizations and programs around the world, working hard for the earth’s ecology, human mental health, cultural education, and the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups.

Lawyer Wang Shaowen, executive director of the CHI Foundation, said that since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War in February 2022, the CHI Foundation has purchased art works related to the defense of peace in Ukraine three times, and assisted artists from many countries to use the proceeds from selling paintings to rescue Ukrainian war refugees.

Artist Lin Shibao explained that the “Humanitarian Art Project” and “One Prayer, One Painting” proposed by him support Ukrainian democracy. He expressed his gratitude to the CHI Foundation for its efforts, and also missed Ms. Zheng Zengmingzhu who worked with him for the community.

Chen Yongfeng, director of the Overseas Chinese Culture and Education Center of the Overseas Chinese Committee in New York, said that overseas Taiwanese have raised a total of about 30 million US dollars to support Ukraine’s pursuit of democracy and peace.

Ms. Fang Xiurong, member of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Committee, said that Zheng Zengmingzhu contributed money and effort to large-scale events, and she is still an outstanding amateur artist. Lin Yaling, the former president of the Greater New York Taiwan Association, and Wang Huijin, the former president of the Shijian Alumni Association, also introduced that Zheng Zengmingzhu has a sunny personality, kind and hospitable, and the house is often full of friends. Alice Lee, CEO of SP Art LLC, wants to help young professional artists develop.

Finally, Tang Kairen, Lin Shibao and others unveiled the artwork together.

