China-ASEAN Film Culture Week promotes exchanges and cooperation in film and television culture between the two sides

On the 29th, the 2022 China-ASEAN Film Culture Week opened in Nanning, Guangxi.

The theme of this year’s Film Culture Week is “Light and Shadow Build Dreams, Beauty and Beauty Together”. By holding film screenings, film co-creation and development forums, film concerts, etc., gathered domestic and ASEAN industry experts to discuss the film policy environment, film creation and production. , film industry development, film cooperation prospects and other aspects to conduct dialogues and exchanges, and look forward to the vision of China and ASEAN countries to carry out diversified and all-round film and television cooperation.

Over the years, the exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries have become increasingly close, and the cultural transmission of bilateral film and television dramas has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. China and ASEAN have formed many cooperations in industries such as film, television, and wireless broadcasting. Film and television works have continuously entered the public’s field of vision and become a bond of deep friendship and economic development.

Tang Chengxi, general manager of Guangxi Cultural Industry Group, said that he hopes to take the opportunity of holding the China-ASEAN Film Culture Week to let more Chinese high-quality films “go out” and “bring in” more high-quality films from ASEAN countries to spread Chinese excellent culture, Make greater contributions to telling Chinese stories well and promoting China-ASEAN cultural exchanges.

This film culture week is co-hosted by Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Film Bureau, Autonomous Region Culture and Tourism Department, Autonomous Region Foreign Affairs Office, China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, and Guangxi Cultural Industry Group.

(Reporter Zhao Huan)

