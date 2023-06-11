Home » China complains to South Korea after Seoul summons Beijing envoy
China complains to South Korea after Seoul summons Beijing envoy

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official has filed a complaint with South Korea’s ambassador to China in retaliation after Beijing’s envoy to South Korea was summoned last week over comments accusing Seoul of leaning in favor of the United States. Joined.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Nong Rong expressed dissatisfaction with Seoul’s response to last week’s meeting between Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming and a South Korean opposition leader, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Relations of China.

Nong claimed that Xing had a duty to meet with different people in South Korea. He said he hoped Seoul would reflect on the relationship between the two countries and work with China to promote healthy and stable ties, the statement added.

The diplomatic skirmish between China and South Korea comes amid a fierce competition between Washington and Beijing for global influence.

South Korea, whose economy depends heavily on exports of computer memory chips and other technology products, has struggled to strike a balance between the United States, its military ally for decades, and China, the biggest buyer of its products. .

On Friday, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin criticized Xing for his remarks, which he called “nonsensical and provocative” made during a meeting with the leader of the South Korean Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, a key rival of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During last week’s meeting, Xing accused the Yoon government of leaning excessively toward the United States and damaging its relations with China.

Xing said South Korea was entirely to blame for the “many difficulties” in bilateral relations, citing its growing trade deficit with China, which he blamed on “de-Chinaization” efforts, apparently referring to actions by South Korean companies to alienate their supply chains from China.

Seoul responded quickly and angrily to his comments, accusing Xing of violating diplomatic protocols and interfering in South Korea’s internal politics.

