Original title: The popular Japanese animation “Your Name” will be directed by the director of the Hollywood live-action film “The Legend of the Dragon”

Sohu Entertainment News The popular Japanese animation “Your Name” will be a remake of the Hollywood live-action film, which will be directed by “The Legend of the Dragon” director Carlos Lopez Estrada. The live-action protagonists become a young Native American woman living in the countryside and a young man from Chicago who find themselves swapping bodies intermittently. When disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must find each other and work to save their world.

It is reported that the director of the film has been replaced three times, the first is Mark Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man” “500 Days with Summer”), the second is Lee Isaac Cheng (“Miami”) Nari, “Freedom Day”). #Your name live version confirms the director#Return to Sohu, see more

