[Netease Sports News]The 2022 Qatar World Cup is about to start, and the Ukrainian Football Association has appealed to FIFA, demanding that Iran be kicked out of the World Cup. The reason given by the Ukrainian Football Association is that there are human rights violations in Iran and that Iran may have provided arms to Russia.

On the official website, the Ukrainian Football Association officially issued a statement expressing their demands to kick Iran out of the World Cup. The BBC said the Ukrainian Football Association is making a formal application to FIFA, hoping that FIFA will seriously consider their appeal. Ukraine believes that Iran may have provided weapons to Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In addition, the Iranian authorities have been exposed to systematic human rights violations, which the Ukrainian Football Association believes also violates the relevant principles and norms of FIFA. The BBC has contacted FIFA about Ukraine’s appeal, but has yet to receive a response.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Iran performed well, won the first place in Group A of the top 12 Asian qualifiers, and directly advanced to the World Cup finals. According to the previous lottery grouping, Iran is divided into Group B with England, Wales and the United States.

Ukraine lost 0-1 to Wales in the World Cup European qualifying play-offs and failed to qualify for the World Cup finals. Ukrainian men’s football has been away from the World Cup for 16 years since its debut in 2006.