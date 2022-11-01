from Laura Cuppini

Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners: “We are beginning to see colds”

The flu season has started a bit on the sly due to the relatively high temperatures, but according to doctors this phase of “calm” can be an opportunity to get vaccinated with the flu, avoiding having to run for cover when infections increase. “There are various parainfluenza forms in circulation these days. The real influence is still kept at bay by the weather, with the high temperatures these days. However, we see little propensity to vaccinate on the part of citizens – he explains Silvestro Scottinational secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), ad beraking latest news Health -. In our studies we begin to see colds, related to minor viruses which, however, we must evaluate with differential diagnoses for Covid“. Scotti’s appeal is “to use this period of respite to get vaccinated, so that what has been achieved in recent years, with a reduction in cases, can be maintained. Vaccines are widely available ». Since the tension on Covid has decreased, however, “the fear is that many citizens who had the flu vaccination in previous years also to prevent it from being confused with Covid, will not do it anymore. We must remember, however, that, pandemic or not, influenza vaccination is important, especially for the frailand it has proven to be effective ».