China’s First Sci-Fi Epic Virtual Concert ‘City of Elements’ to Take Place in November

China‘s First Sci-Fi Epic Virtual Concert “City of Elements” to Kick Off in November

China is all set to embark on a groundbreaking journey in the world of virtual concerts with its first-ever sci-fi epic virtual concert series, “City of Elements.” The pre-release poster for the concert has been unveiled, revealing the grand spectacle of the Yuan Chenxing stage in the City of Elements. This concert promises to be the perfect amalgamation of interstellar adventures and mind-blowing music, creating an immersive and surreal experience for audiences on their mobile devices. After five years of hard work, the City of Elements is geared towards revolutionizing the future of virtual entertainment.

The magnificent Yuan Chenxing stage showcased in the poster represents just one of the six planets that will be featured in the “City of Elements” concert. The entire concert will consist of six planetary stages that incorporate movie-level special effects and a mesmerizing blend of interstellar, magical, science fiction, and two-dimensional elements. With the support of various celebrities, the concert aims to deliver an extraordinary and ethereal performance that will leave audiences in awe. The audio-visual experience promises to transport the audience into the futuristic world of the City of Elements.

The “City of Elements” series will commence with its first concert, which serves as a metaverse virtual theme concert that delves into the realms of science fiction, magic, two-dimensional art, and virtual reality. It tells the tale of a future interstellar concert organized by a group of celebrity artists who act as messengers from the future. They combine their musical talents with captivating performances on stunning stages located on different planets, all in an effort to collect energy gems and save the Earth. However, the explorers will encounter numerous challenges and dangers, including rifts in time and space, black hole invasions, and the ever-looming threat of energy depletion. This immersive musical journey aims to be a story of hope and redemption, showcasing the powerful connection between humanity and the universe through music.

The “City of Elements” concert series has been five years in the making, with numerous technological innovations and breakthroughs. This grand event combines the power of 5G technology with real-time rendering, high-precision modeling, digital-real fusion, and panoramic interaction to create a new and unprecedented concert experience. The concert will utilize a “six planets + multi-screen interaction + full-end link” technology, with the star performances scattered across the various planet scenes. Upon entering the concert, the audience will be immersed in a first-person perspective, following the explorers through a time and space tunnel into the future interstellar concert site set in the year 3023. They will bear witness to a futuristic and awe-inspiring interstellar concert that is guaranteed to leave a lasting impact.

In partnership with Starfish Technology, the Greater Bay Area Satellite TV, and the Sound of Music of Guangdong TV Station, the first future concert of “City of Elements” is scheduled to take place in November 2023. This highly-anticipated concert promises to be a monumental event that should not be missed. Prepare to be taken on an unforgettable journey through time and space, all while enjoying an extraordinary musical experience.

