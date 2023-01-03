[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 03, 2023]Epidemics broke out in various parts of China, and news of deaths in the entertainment industry in mainland China frequently spread. On January 2, Chinese film actor Du Xiongwen died of illness. Du Xiongwen participated in many red films before his death.

According to a report from Sina.com, on January 2, Du Xiongwen’s former workplace Zhujiang Film Studio issued an obituary, revealing that Du Xiongwen passed away at 6:10 pm on the 2nd at the age of 81. In special times, everything about funerals should be kept simple!

Du Xiongwen was originally a boxer in Guangdong Province. After the boxing team was disbanded, he was selected by Pearl Film and sent to Shanghai Film Academy to study. In the 1960s, Du Xiongwen entered the film field and played a role in Zhuying’s red film “The Big Wave Washing the Sand”; in 1972, he was transferred to the Cantonese Drama Troupe.

In 1978, Du Xiongwen returned to Zhuying. Since then, she has been active in the film industry, and has appeared in red films such as “Plum Blossom Scarf”, “Overseas Children”, “A Girl’s Wish”, “Mountain Country Wind and Cloud”, and “Winsurfing Girl”. After his retirement, he served as the president of the Guangdong Film and Television Actors Promotion Association.

The news of Du Xiongwen’s death has aroused the attention of netizens.

A mainland netizen said, “According to the obituary, none of the old scholars and artists died because of the new crown…” “Artists and scientists die every day.”

Recently, the epidemic broke out in China, and celebrities in the Chinese film and television industry have continued to die.

In the early morning of January 1, 2023, Wei Lian, a well-known Chinese director, died of illness at the age of 78. During his lifetime, he directed many CCP war films and red films.

On December 30, 2022, the Beijing Film Academy issued an obituary. Xu Tongjun, a famous film and TV drama director and professor of the Directing Department of Beijing Film Academy, died of illness on December 20 at the age of 76.

On December 30, Chen Yaohua, daughter of Chen Hefeng, one of the “Top Ten Leaders” of the Wuhan Peking Opera Troupe, a famous Peking Opera danjiao artist, and a famous Qi school master, died in Wuhan.

On December 26, Yan Dingxian, a well-known art director and original creator of “Havoc in Heaven”, passed away. He used to be the director of Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

On December 25, Zhang Mu, head of the opera troupe of the China Opera and Dance Theater and a national first-class actor, died of illness in Beijing. Zhang Mu’s representative works are large-scale red operas such as “Xiao Erhei’s Marriage” and “The White-haired Girl”.

On December 28, Bi Kecheng, a young quyi artist in Weihai City, Shandong Province and deputy secretary-general of Weihai Quyi Artists Association, passed away at the age of 39.

At noon on December 21, Chinese director Wang Jingguang died of illness at the age of 54.

In the early morning of December 18, Peking opera actor Chu Lanlan died of illness in Beijing at the age of 40.

