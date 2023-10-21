CHOKE ROOF

Endling

(Post-Black Metal | Classic Rock)

Label: Rise Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 08.09.2023

The highlight “Splid”, released in 2020, proved that the phenomenon KVELERTAK from Stavanger, Norway, easily survived their surprising change of singers. This was followed by extensive touring together with neo-fronter Ivar Nikolaisen, who worthy replaced Erlend Hjelvik – as far as the pandemic permitted – and now the signs are pointing to a storm again, because with “Endling” follows the next project of this unique group, which is definitely in don’t leave a suitable drawer.

The mix of classic rock, (post-)black metal, hardcore, punk and other influences works wonderfully again this time and combines great rock riffs with aggressive BM attitude, and once again invites you to dance.

Let’s be honest; The Northmen can’t release an average or even a bad album anyway and “Endling” again shows the strength but also the wealth of ideas of the band wonderfully. From fast rock parts with THIN LIZZY riffs to wild drum attacks to the crazy banjo-meets-blastbeats intermezzo in “Døgeniktens Kvad”, there is a lot to discover here. Already the extremely long intro in the almost 8-minute opener “Krøterveg Te Helvete” with a fantastic build-up of tension and super-cool riffs that make you want to pull out your sunglasses immediately, you are caught up in the sound of KVELERTAK. After the track continues to increase in terms of classic rock including organ, the mood explodes in the middle part and the track gains momentum while Ivar shouts his Norwegian lyrics at the top of his throat. I don’t understand a word, but I want to sing along just as my body inevitably decides to go along, shaking my head and tapping my feet.

Since the Norwegians tell the story about the myths and folklore of their homeland on this album, subtle musical elements creep in that give KVELERTAK’s sound a new nuance. In addition to the use of the banjo in question, this is expressed in wonderfully woven acoustic parts and atmospheric moments that provide a good contrast to the often crusty post-black sound or fit in effortlessly.

Regardless of whether it’s summery party rock riffs or wild extreme metal attacks, KVELERTAK have everything under control on “Endling”, managing to perfectly merge the many genres into one big whole and delivering a truly magnificent album that challenges and invites you to discover it , but it’s also immediately a lot of fun.

Tracklist “Discord”:

1. Krøterveg Te Helvete

2. Father cult

3. In liquid form

4. Counterclockwise

5. The Nightingale’s Quatrain

6. Endling

7. Skoggangr

8. Paranoia 297

9. Black September

10. Morel

Total playing time: 58:14

