Home » Christopher McQuarrie reveals that “Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)” is not the final chapter of the series | Hypebeast
“Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” starring Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)) will be officially released next month, and pre-sale tickets in North America are now officially on sale, director Christopher McQuarrie said in an interview This episode is not the final chapter of the series.

message from Fandango, Christopher McQuarrie revealed that “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning” is not the final chapter of the series, and he and Tom Cruise and the team have already had preliminary new ideas for the future. Christopher has directed two episodes of “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning” in the past, and now it seems that he is also expected to take over the fifth work of this series.

The film will be officially released on July 14, 2023, and the second chapter will be released on June 28, 2024.

