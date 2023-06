Truly sensational weekend that of GP Liqui Molly of Germany which saw the one-two finish by Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). Record numbers for this three-day event in Germany with over 233,000 fans who attended the three days, of which almost 100,000 on Sunday alone. The Grand Prix that has just concluded represents the event with the largest number of spectators in the history of sport in Germany and of course also on the Sachsenring circuit!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook