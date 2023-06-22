Cipolletti students have already collected more than 35,000 bottles for the recycling contest

Since the contest “We recycle… and you?” in Cipolletti, young people from More than 30 schools have already collected more than 35,000 plastic bottles. There is still one day left to continue participating in the contest that has great prizes.

As detailed, they have already been collected 35,156 plastic bottles“equivalent to 1725 kilos in total“, they highlighted. The closing of the campaign is this Friday, June 23.

From the data they provided, it was known that to date, 54 bags and 2068 kilos of plastic were collected. In less than 20 days they managed to double the number of bottles collected.

More than 30 grades of the third cycle of Cipolletti primary schools are participating in the contest. Are 14 public institutions those who are carrying out this initiative.

From the organization they assured that there are great prizes for the participants. Among them, there will be 25 bicycles for the winners and special mentions for the participants.

The director of Special Waste and Recycling, Juan Aninao He commented on how the collection of bottles carried out by schools is carried out. With a van from the Secretariat of Public Services, they go to the schools to collect the material collected and weighing is done at the same time.

How the contest “We recycle… and you?”

This initiative belongs to the 1st Environmental Campaign which is inside theXII Environmental Artistic Contest 2023”. They described from the municipality that “the objective of the contest is oriented towards the joint action of the educational community, generating sensitivity and environmental cultureacquiring knowledge from an early age and training skills to be today and in the future leading actors and committed to the environment.

Another point that stands out from the campaign is that it seeks to give more Dissemination to Urban Solid Waste Management Programs carried out by the municipal government.

They also commented that it is hoped that the school community, Learn more about the operation of the Clean Points. That they be “active subjects in terms of the proper use of those facilities that are close to the educational institution and neighborhood to which they belong and also, in promoters of those changes that they consider necessary to achieve adequate use by the community as a whole in general,” they said.

«The important thing is to highlight that the cycle is an example of circular economythe families collaborate with the separation of origin of the plastics, as a municipality we generate a program of classification, basic treatment and collection, and all this management returns to the city in materials destined for different uses”, they concluded from the local government about this campaign .





