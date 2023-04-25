Home » Ciro and the Persians announce tour of Europe
Ciro and the Persians announce tour of Europe

The tour will continue through Spain, this will be his fourth presentation in the country. They will pass through the cities of Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Mallorca, Alicante, Malaga and Madrid.

Cosquín Rock in the first person: The word of its protagonists

The band comes from performing at the Cosquin Rock Uruguay, where they gave a fervent show that began with “Taxi Boy”. The recital continued with classic songs by Los Piojos and Ciro and the Persianspeople sang and waved until the end of the show that ended with the theme “Astros”.

Ciro has just announced that they will perform on November 18 at the Antel Arena, Uruguay. Tickets will be on sale soon.

