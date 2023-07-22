CITIZEN – First single from upcoming album

Renowned alternative rock band CITIZEN are back with the new single “If You’re Lonely”, which marks the first release from their fifth album “Calling The Dogs”, which will be released on October 6th.



The accompanying video for “If You’re Lonely” is a nostalgic look at the band playing in their garage while the suburban chaos of the neighborhood rages around them.

With introspective lyrics and a heartfelt melody, the song tells the personal story of lead singer Mat Kerekes, who was inspired by a difficult upbringing and his own journey of self-discovery.

CITIZEN – „If You’re Lonely“ (Single)

About the emotional depth of the song, Kerekes says: “Growing up with a narcissistic parent, I picked up a lot of that behavior over time, which has had a negative impact on those around me. If You’re Lonely is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a solid shoulder to lean on.”

If You’re Lonely serves as a compelling introduction to Citizen’s new era. It’s a remarkable testament to the band’s ability to reinvent themselves with each album. The forthcoming LP is the band’s most poignant work to date, as the record explores themes of self-reflection, personal growth and resilience. On “Calling The Dogs” the band showcases their passionate songwriting and style while sticking to what they do best: guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll.

Citizen also announce a big tour with the new album. The band will be touring the US this fall and finally returning to Europe and the UK in February 2024.

CITIZEN – „Calling The Dogs“ EU/UK-Tour

06.02.2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

07.02.2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

08.02.2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

09.02.2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

11.02.2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

12.02.2024 – Hamburg, GER – Crushed

15.02.2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

16.02.2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

17.02.2024 – Belgium, BXL – AB Club

Support: Drug Church

Citizen’s release of “If You’re Lonely” undoubtedly underscores their musical evolution and sets the tone for the band’s next era, as “Calling The Dogs” promises to be a pivotal rebirth in their already illustrious career.

Band-Links:

The post CITIZEN – First single from upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

