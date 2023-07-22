Former JAC president assassinated in Algeciras, Huila

Authorities in the municipality of Algeciras are conducting investigations to clarify the crime against Alberto Quintero.

The community of Algeciras, Huila, is dismayed after the murder of Alberto Quintero, who was former president of the Community Action Board of the Las Palmas village. Armed men ended their lives yesterday in the Los Pinares village, in an act of violence that has generated commotion in the region.

According to preliminary information, the fatal event occurred in the afternoon when the community leader was traveling in the vicinity of the Los Pinares village. Without prior warning, two individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle intercepted him and, without saying a word, shot him several times, thus brutally taking his life.

Alberto Quintero, recognized for his work in the Community Action Board of the village of Las Palmas, was an important figure in the community, dedicated to working for the well-being and development of his community. His murder leaves a deep void in the inhabitants of the region.

So far, the authorities have not provided any further details on the motives behind this ruthless act and the identity of those responsible remains unknown. The victim’s corpse was transferred to the urban area, and the criminalistics units took the body to the Legal Medicine Institute to begin the corresponding work and clarify the events that led to this tragedy.

The community of Algeciras demands justice for the death of Quintero and asks the authorities to carry out the necessary investigations to identify and capture those responsible for this reprehensible crime. In addition, a call is made to reinforce security in the area, in order to protect the inhabitants who play an important role in the community and the population in general from acts of violence that threaten peaceful coexistence in the municipality.