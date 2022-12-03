Home News The Milan club “Pioli in on fire” opens in Treviso, the Champions Cup is held at the Maggior Consiglio
News

The Milan club “Pioli in on fire” opens in Treviso, the Champions Cup is held at the Maggior Consiglio

by admin
The Milan club “Pioli in on fire” opens in Treviso, the Champions Cup is held at the Maggior Consiglio

A piece of AC Milan history at the Hotel Maggior Consiglio. Today, 2 December, is the day of the inauguration of the Milan Club Treviso “Pioli is on fire”, the first Devil’s club in the world named after the 2022 Italian champion.

Already one hundred and fifty members and an evening of pure “Milanism” from 4.30 pm onwards at the Orobasilico restaurant of the Hotel Maggior Consiglio: fans will be able to “touch”, take photos and admire the 2006-2007 Champions League cup, a competition won by Carlo’s Milan Ancelotti and raised to the sky by Captain Paolo Maldini on the night in Athens.

On that 23 May 15 years ago, Pippo Inzaghi led the Devil’s revenge against Liverpool with a brace, two years after the fatal Istanbul. For the first time in Veneto soil, the big-eared cup will accompany the inauguration of the new club by president Giorgio Lorenzo, but it won’t be alone. Sky Sport journalist Peppe Di Stefano will present his bestseller “Milanello- La Casa del Diavolo”, a story between anecdotes and curiosities about the historic AC Milan training center and the most important figures in AC Milan’s recent history on the pitch and on the bench.

But, if we talk about Milan and journalism, our thoughts immediately turn to Carlo Pellegatti, the historic Rossoneri voice who will act as moderator throughout the evening. The other special guests will be Nuccia Malvestiti, national secretary of AIMC (Italian Milan Club Association) and Marco “il Pacio” Pacini, choir leader of the Curva Sud of San Siro.

See also  Caerano, more than a thousand participants in the spit organized to help Andrea Soligo's family

Prominent personalities, fans and a piece of history, the Marca becomes once again a meeting point for many supporters of the Devil who, on 22 May, flocked to the streets of the historic center of Treviso to celebrate winning the nineteenth championship. Peter Nalesso

You may also like

Castellamonte, the farewell of the Alpini to Romeo...

What does “meraki” mean, the watchword of the...

Verona, clash on the anti-bivouac benches. Tommasi disassembles...

Moimacco, flames in a garage: cars and woodshed...

The videomapping of the church of San Rocco...

Ita, forward constructive dialogue with Lufthansa. Off to...

[Financial Business World]The truth of nucleic acid testing...

Strong barrels and then three municipalities of the...

Baby boy chokes to death after being fed...

The return of Bossi: “If you cancel the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy