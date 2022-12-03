A piece of AC Milan history at the Hotel Maggior Consiglio. Today, 2 December, is the day of the inauguration of the Milan Club Treviso “Pioli is on fire”, the first Devil’s club in the world named after the 2022 Italian champion.

Already one hundred and fifty members and an evening of pure “Milanism” from 4.30 pm onwards at the Orobasilico restaurant of the Hotel Maggior Consiglio: fans will be able to “touch”, take photos and admire the 2006-2007 Champions League cup, a competition won by Carlo’s Milan Ancelotti and raised to the sky by Captain Paolo Maldini on the night in Athens.

On that 23 May 15 years ago, Pippo Inzaghi led the Devil’s revenge against Liverpool with a brace, two years after the fatal Istanbul. For the first time in Veneto soil, the big-eared cup will accompany the inauguration of the new club by president Giorgio Lorenzo, but it won’t be alone. Sky Sport journalist Peppe Di Stefano will present his bestseller “Milanello- La Casa del Diavolo”, a story between anecdotes and curiosities about the historic AC Milan training center and the most important figures in AC Milan’s recent history on the pitch and on the bench.

But, if we talk about Milan and journalism, our thoughts immediately turn to Carlo Pellegatti, the historic Rossoneri voice who will act as moderator throughout the evening. The other special guests will be Nuccia Malvestiti, national secretary of AIMC (Italian Milan Club Association) and Marco “il Pacio” Pacini, choir leader of the Curva Sud of San Siro.

Prominent personalities, fans and a piece of history, the Marca becomes once again a meeting point for many supporters of the Devil who, on 22 May, flocked to the streets of the historic center of Treviso to celebrate winning the nineteenth championship. Peter Nalesso