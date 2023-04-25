Gusi shone in the heart of Bogotá with the start of the “24/7 tour 2023” – news

The singer celebrated his 15-year artistic career on his birthday, at the Movistar Arena.

Gusi, the star of tropicality and local music, graced the stage of the Movistar Arena in the Colombian capital that dressed up for a party on Saturday, April 22 for a unique and unprecedented celebration in the interpreter’s career.

That date marks a before and after in Gusi’s career, since his first Movistar Arena was so well received that it was a concert declared Sold Out; a perfect birthday gift for the artist who celebrated his 39 years of life in style, with his compositions that sing to love, his family, friends and, of course, his followers.

Around 8:40 at night, the lights of the imposing stage were turned on to reveal the dance troupe announcing Gusi’s departure; After an expectant musical introduction, the interpreter appeared on stage to delight the ecstatic spectators who were waiting for him with his voice and charisma.

“Ganas” was the theme with which the show began, followed by the vallenato hit “Por Qué Razón”, to later give way to “Tu Novio, Tu Amante, Tu Amigo”, a song that the audience chanted at the top of their lungs and with the that Gusi confirmed that his fans were really ready for the party he had prepared for them.

After singing other hits such as “Te Quiero Tanto” and “Contigo”, Gusi made his first costume change to interpret the song “Superpoder”, which served as a prelude to the first guest of the night; Gian Marco came from Peru to add his voice to “Llévatela Dios”, a special collaboration that is part of the repertoire of the two singer-songwriters. In addition, “Te Mentiría”, a Latin music hit that turned 20, was also part of this emotional encounter on stage.

Later, “Eres”, “Una Invitation” and “Rompecabezas” resounded in the most important venue in Bogotá, to receive a more intimate Gusi next to the piano and with a second costume change; there, with a staging that recreated a romantic atmosphere by candlelight, the chords of “Quiero Contigo” with Gusi’s whispered voice, entered the public in a moment full of feeling.

From Nicaragua, Luis Enrique took the stage to dedicate a few words to Gusi and then sing with him “Cómo Me Duele”, a song of heartbreak that has marked several generations. Later, the energy of the music migrated to other emotions with “Yo No Se Mañana”, the salsa classic with which Luis Enrique conquered the continent and which he performed together with Gusi in this celebration.

Once again, the artist changed costumes to give free rein to the dance in his bachata “Cuando”, which left the engines running to receive Carlos Vives, Gusi’s friend and mentor, on stage; Vallenato became the protagonist with “Indira” and with a medley of classics like “La Celosa” and “El Cantor de Fonseca”.

But without a doubt, the most anticipated moment of the night occurred with the reunion of Gusi & Beto, the duo that fell in love with thousands of people more than 15 years ago with songs like “Dime”, “La Mandarina” and “I have your love”. “, among other. Gusi’s presentation for his duo partner was very emotional, as were the words that Beto Murgas dedicated to him. And as if time had not passed, they performed these and more hits.

A new costume change glimpsed the announcement of a new guest; After singing “Mi Amor Bonito”, Gusi invited Nacho from Venezuela to the stage, with whom she made the song “Te Robare”, a declaration of love that made all of Latin America dance during 2022; In addition, “Andas En Mi Cabeza”, a hit by Nacho, was also performed by more than 5,000 attendees at the Movistar Arena.

On April 22, Gusi turned 39 and of course, during various moments of the show, both the attendees and his guests sang Happy Birthday to him. After he met Nacho, the Colombian artist Maía surprised him on stage with a cake and singing his Happy Birthday. The entire group of singers who had already gone through the show, went up on stage to wish Gusi the best. After this moment of celebration, “Tú Tienes Razón”, “Locos Dementes” and “24/7” were the hits with which Gusi concluded his first Movistar Arena, a concert that officially kicked off the “24/7 Tour 2023”, a tour that will reach various corners of Colombia and Latin America.