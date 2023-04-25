NBA Playoffs, only three players have done better than Jimmy Butler

14
Jimmy Butler’s 56 points against Milwaukee are the most in Miami Heat playoff history. And the fourth ever.
Better Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor and a certain Donovan Mitchell.
Tonight, Jimmy Butler became just the sixth player in NBA history with 56 points or more in a playoff game.
▪️ Michael Jordan: 63
▪️ Elgin Baylor: 61
▪️ Donovan Mitchell: 57
▪️ 𝗝𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗥: 𝟱𝟲
▪️ Charles Barkley: 56
▪️ Michael Jordan: 56
▪️ Wilt Chamberlain: 56 pic.twitter.com/uVjN0uXXrF
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2023
See also Provincial Games History | 1974 Provincial Games, the rise of amateur sports schools_Hunan Moment_Sports Channel