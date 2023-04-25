Home » NBA Playoffs, only three players have done better than Jimmy Butler
NBA Playoffs, only three players have done better than Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s 56 points against Milwaukee are the most in Miami Heat playoff history. And the fourth ever.

Better Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor and a certain Donovan Mitchell.

