ROME – Create an increasingly widespread and innovative recharging network, also accessible to electric cars with small batteries and plug-in hybrids. This is the objective of the A2A group which has just inaugurated the first series of “City Plug” columns in Brescia which transfers the format of the domestic wall box to the street, to encourage the diffusion of a new model with low voltage energy supply (up to 7.4 kW per socket). In practice, these new slow-charging columns allow you to connect your electric car near your home, taking advantage of the periods in which it would be stationary or parked on the street, offering users a low-cost service.





The City Plugs, designed by Giugiaro Architettura, are powered only with certified 100% renewable energy, are controlled by specific software that allows you to manage the power load to keep the grid stable, optimizing the number of cars that can be connected to a single device .

“With these infrastructures, A2A is offering an absolute novelty in electric mobility: a more widespread and affordable service model for everyone, sustainable for the city and for those who decide to drive electric – said Renato Mazzoncini, Group CEO – For the segment e-mobility A2A’s strategic plan provides for investments of over 280 million euros by 2030. The project launched today represents the further development of a path that will lead us to install 22,000 charging points throughout Italy, also making a significant contribution to ‘electrification of consumption’.





The new columns are distinguished by their small size which guarantees minimum space on the ground, blending harmoniously into the street furniture, and can be easily integrated into light poles or advertising monitors. “This project combines form and function in the best tradition of our design – added Fabrizio Giugiaro, president of Giugiaro Architettura – The design process developed with A2A focused on making the columns aesthetically pleasing and having little impact in the urban context with the aim of create an iconic object that is immediately recognizable by all users. We believe it is a significant step towards an ever better use of electric mobility”.

The project envisages progressive implementation, aims to be extended to the entire national territory and will allow access both via the A2A app and with those of other interoperable top-up service providers. (Maurilio Rigo)